Lynn dominates as White Sox snap M's streak with 3-2 win

  • Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    1/6

    White Sox Mariners Baseball

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago White Sox's Elvis Andrus hits a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    2/6

    White Sox Mariners Baseball

    Chicago White Sox's Elvis Andrus hits a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago White Sox's AJ Pollock reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    3/6

    White Sox Mariners Baseball

    Chicago White Sox's AJ Pollock reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro follows through on an RBI-single that scored Cal Raleigh during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    4/6

    White Sox Mariners Baseball

    Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro follows through on an RBI-single that scored Cal Raleigh during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez catches a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez for an out during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    5/6

    White Sox Mariners Baseball

    Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez catches a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez for an out during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    6/6

    White Sox Mariners Baseball

    Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Chicago White Sox's Elvis Andrus hits a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Chicago White Sox's AJ Pollock reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro follows through on an RBI-single that scored Cal Raleigh during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez catches a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez for an out during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
TIM BOOTH
·3 min read

SEATTLE (AP) — Lance Lynn mowed through Seattle striking out a season-high 11, Elvis Andrus hit a two-run home run, and the Chicago White Sox snapped the Mariners’ seven-game win streak with a 3-2 win on Monday.

Lynn retired the final 17 batters he faced in a dominant outing against a Seattle lineup that looked sleepy following a long Sunday in Cleveland and an early-morning arrival back in the Pacific Northwest.

The win kept the White Sox on the heels of Minnesota and Cleveland in a suddenly tight AL Central race, while Seattle lost ground to both Toronto and Tampa Bay in the chase for the top wild-card spot in the AL.

Lynn (5-5) didn’t allow a base runner after Abraham Toro’s bloop RBI single in the second inning that right fielder Andrew Vaughn appeared to lose briefly in the sun. The 11 strikeouts were one off his career high, and he allowed just three hits.

Seattle’s only run was unearned thanks to a passed ball and Lynn has allowed three earned runs total in his past four starts.

The consecutive batters retired streak reached 19 until Julio Rodríguez singled off Kendall Graveman with two outs in the eighth. Liam Hendriks allowed two singles and a walk in the ninth, including J.P. Crawford's two-out single to score Mitch Haniger. But Hendriks struck out pinch-hitter Adam Frazier to finish off his 30th save.

Andrus’ home run was one of two blemishes in an otherwise strong outing by Seattle starter Marco Gonzales. And it was very nearly an out rather than a homer.

Haniger made a leaping attempt and had the ball in his glove but lost it as he made contact with the padded wall. It was Andrus’ 11th homer of the season and his fifth against Seattle having hit four earlier in the year with Oakland.

A.J. Pollock also hit a solo home run for the White Sox but otherwise the Mariners got the start it needed from Gonzales after using every bullpen arm in Cleveland on Sunday.

Gonzales (10-13) threw seven innings for the just second time since late June, allowing four hits and striking out three.

ROSTER MOVES

The White Sox activated 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day IL and reinstated LHP Aaron Bummer from the 60-day IL. Moncada had been out with a strained left hamstring. He was hitting .197 with seven homers and 40 RBIs in 80 games prior to the injury. Moncada is expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday.

Bummer has been out since early June due to a left lat strain. He appeared in three rehab games with Triple-A Charlotte before being reinstated. He was 0-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 20 games with Chicago prior to the injury.

The White Sox optioned OFs Adam Haseley and Mark Payton to Charlotte and outrighted RHP Tobias Myers to Charlotte to clear the roster spots.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Chicago’s starting pitcher for Wednesday is still listed as to be determined, but acting manager Miguel Cairo said there’s a chance it could be RHP Michael Kopech. Kopech has been out since Aug. 23 with a left knee strain.

Mariners: IF/OF Dylan Moore was expected to pick up some additional activity in his return from an oblique strain. Moore was expected to do some rotational exercises in the pool on Monday, but he still likely a couple weeks away from a possible return.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Johnny Cueto (7-6, 2.93) has won three of his past four decisions. Cueto threw 5 1/3 innings allowing six hits and one run in his last start against Kansas City.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (11-5, 3.35) threw six shutout innings allowing only two hits and striking out nine in his last start against Detroit. Gilbert picked up his first win since July 3 in the outing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t