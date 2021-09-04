Lyndon Dykes taps in to give Scotland narrow win over Moldova

Scotland will face Austria on Tuesday with hope and belief renewed. A slender yet thoroughly deserved and essential victory over Moldova ensured World Cup qualification remains a possibility for Steve Clarke’s side, though it would help their prospects and their nerves should they finally discover a clinical touch in front of goal.

Lyndon Dykes’ first half tap-in was enough to secure a vital win that sets the stage for a potentially defining contest in Vienna. Clarke may be simply grateful for the points given it was only Scotland’s second win in 10 competitive matches, and a performance that brought encouragement for the future in the form of Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson. But he will know that the margin of victory should have been far more comprehensive. Scotland need to overcome their profligacy and generosity to improve their chances of securing second spot in Group F.

Scotland started with a positivity and intensity that was painfully absent from the first half of Wednesday’s defeat by Denmark, albeit while putting themselves in needless danger with a few careless passes in defence.

It helped that Clarke had a much stronger squad available than in Copenhagen, and therefore resisted putting square pegs in round holes, with John McGinn and Patterson free of Covid issues and Kevin Nisbet recovering from injury.

Six changes in total were also a reflection of the paucity of the previous performance, and the must-win nature of the first game in front of the massed ranks of the Tartan Army for almost two years.

McGinn set the tone with two surging runs from midfield in the opening three minutes. The first ended with Patterson cutting inside and shooting wide. The second almost freed Andy Robertson inside the box. Scotland’s captain, making his 50th appearance for his country, was restored to his natural habitat on the left after the failed experiment of his right wing-back role against the Danes. A more comfortable fit at right wing-back played a pivotal role in the early breakthrough.

Andy Robertson takes aim. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Rangers defender Patterson, the subject of two failed bids from Everton in the last transfer window, showed superb awareness and speed to intercept an attempted pass out from the back by Moldova captain Igor Armas. As Moldova coach Roberto Bordin raged at the defender’s error on the sideline, Patterson charged forward and released Nisbet in space on the right. The striker returned the ball into his path and, although goalkeeper Cristian Avram tipped away Patterson’s deft touch, Dykes was on hand to convert the rebound into an empty net. It was the start that Scotland craved and, in truth, it should have provided the platform for a commanding interval lead.

Nisbet dithered too long in possession when released inside the area by Dykes, enabling Oleg Reabciuk to clear. Kieran Tierney was presented with a glorious chance when left alone in the six-yard box at a Gilmour corner. The defender’s attempt at a textbook header lacked power and direction and Avram was allowed to push over an effort that should have extended Scotland’s lead. Robertson skied over the bar after a fine run and inviting pass from Ryan Christie, while Gilmour and Tierney both had shots saved as the hosts maintained pressure before the break.

Moldova had posed little threat but served warning of Scotland’s need for a second goal when striker Mihail Ghecev shot just wide of Craig Gordon’s left hand post and Maxim Potirniche almost profited from a corner. The solid Jack Hendry diverted the defender’s back post header over.

But the comfort of that second goal remained elusive. Gilmour was again hugely impressive in the heart of Scotland’s midfield. The 20-year-old, making only his fifth international appearance and first start on home soil, always demanded the ball, always showed for it and always found space to dictate play. But he should have settled matters when seizing on a loose throw from the Moldova keeper and finding himself with only Avram to beat following a slick exchange with Nisbet. The head-in-hands reaction when Gilmour side-footed wide from six yards out was justified.

Clarke’s decision to withdraw the on-loan Norwich midfielder plus Robertson with 17 minutes remaining drew understandable murmurs from the home crowd, but the pattern of the game remained unchanged. Grant Hanley headed over from a Kevin McLean corner and Christie blazed over from the substitute’s neat pass into the area.