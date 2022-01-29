Lyndon Dykes double sees QPR promotion charge gather steam as Fulham held by Blackpool

(Getty Images)

QPR continued their Championship promotion push with a 4-0 hammering of Reading on Saturday afternoon as league-leaders Fulham dropped points at home to Blackpool.

Scotland international Lyndon Dykes scored twice for the Rs, with Luke Amos and Jimmy Dunne also on target as Mark Warburton’s side took full advantage of the Royals’ continued woes to move within two points of an automatic promotion place.

Fulham have been in sensational form of late, winning four league games on the bounce to scamper clear at the top but saw that streak brought to an end at Craven Cottage, where a medical emergency in the crowd saw the action halted for more than 40 minutes midway through the first-half.

By that point the home side were already ahead thanks to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 28th league goal of the season but Josh Bowler equalised after the break to earn a share of the points.

Second-placed Blackburn failed to take advantage, however, as they were held to a goalless draw away at Luton, with the gap between the top two remaining at five points.

Bournemouth are now within a point of Blackburn after Philip Billing’s goal proved enough for a 1-0 win at Barnsley, with QPR a point further back in fourth, though both they and the Cherries have a game in hand over the top two.

Elsewhere, goals from Mason Bennett and Benik Afobe earned Millwall an excellent 2-0 victory against promotion-chasing West Brom, whose away struggles continued as pressure mounts on manager Valerien Ismael.