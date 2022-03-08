Lynching Postcards: a harrowing documentary about confronting history

Lisa Wong Macabasco
·6 min read

Christine Turner remembers one of the first lynching postcards she ever saw – but it wasn’t the horrific burnt corpse of Will Stanley in Temple, Texas, in 1915 depicted on the front that stayed with her most. It was the chilling note handwritten on the back: “This is the barbecue we had last night,” it reads, ending with the sign-off, “your son, Joe”.

“That was the thing that was seared in my mind and that I’ll never forget,” says the Brooklyn-based film-maker. “There was such a casual nature about the postcard. This young man was sharing with his parents something that he took part in that he was proud of. It’s that sense that this is almost a normal activity to partake in that was most disturbing.”

Related: Unmarked: the quest to discover and protect burial sites for the enslaved

Turner’s documentary short Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day uncovers a sobering trove of 19th- and 20th-century souvenir postcards commemorating lynchings of African Americans, exposing yet another little-known facet of the vile, ongoing history of racism in America. More than 4,400 racial-terror lynchings occurred in the US between Reconstruction and the second world war, according to the Equal Justice Initiative, and as the film demonstrates, many were staged by white mobs as public events akin to carnivals or picnics.

The film, released late last year and shortlisted for this year’s best documentary short Oscar, is a timely one: just last week the House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a historic bill that would make lynching a hate crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison. The passage of the bill – named for Emmett Till, the Black 14-year-old who in 1955 was murdered in Mississippi – followed more than a century of stalled attempts.

Turner, who began work on the short following the 2020 murder of George Floyd, had come across the postcards first around the release of James Allen’s 1999 book Without Sanctuary: Lynching Photography in America and later while working as an archival researcher on documentaries like Amend, released by Netflix last year. “I’m interested in telling unexpected or lesser- and under-explored stories of the past and the present,” says Turner, who also directed 2013’s Homegoings, an acclaimed feature about African American funeral traditions. “I knew that this would make for a really powerful story and be something a lot of people wouldn’t be familiar with.”

Lynching Postcards, in its depiction of violence, treads the delicate line between unflinching and gratuitous, and Turner admits it’s a challenging watch, albeit a necessary one: “It’s not a feelgood movie. The images are so difficult to look at, but in order to understand the present moment, we have to grapple with our history, and we have to confront the ugly parts.”

It’s undoubtedly a dark topic, but Turner was determined to also tell a story of Black resistance: Black activists like those at the NAACP used the postcards to mount an awareness campaign showing the horrors of lynching to the world. “I didn’t want to simply make another film about black victimization,” she says firmly. “Anti-lynching activists subverted the postcards’ original intent, transforming and utilizing them as evidence to end the practice of lynching. Those stories of black resistance often get lost in our history.” Photography has long been a powerful tool for exposing injustice, she adds; think of Emmett Till, the images from whose funeral sparked the civil rights movement, up through Eric Garner in more recent times.

The process of viewing dozens of harrowing postcards – many drawn from the collections of Atlanta’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights as well as the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture – was no easy task. “I should have probably been meditating or something,” Turner laughs. She relied on discussions with colleagues and friends “that helped remind myself why I was doing it in those challenging, all-consuming moments”. (And as a mother of a two-year-old, she made a point to keep him away from the disturbing images on her desk.)

The subject of lynching has received more attention in recent years, with the 2018 opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and Howardena Pindell’s 2020 video Rope/Fire/Water. But Turner declines to say that it’s having a cultural moment: “The question is which people are more receptive to hearing these stories,” she says. “As a result of our national reckoning on race, many people are more open to receiving these histories than they otherwise would have been. But we’ve yet to pass a federal anti-lynching bill, and there is still a huge movement to erase our history altogether with this attack on critical race theory. It’s one step forward, two steps back.”

But the film-maker emphasizes the parallels between the story of Lynching Postcards and the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, for example. “There are many what people refer to as modern-day lynchings that may cause some people to take our history of lynching more seriously,” she says.

In terms of audience reactions, “a lot of people are horrified by the imagery and completely unfamiliar with the story and say that they can’t believe that this happened,” Turner says. “And they’re referring to not just the postcards but the public-spectacle aspect of so many of these lynchings. We tend to think that these lynchings are more private affairs or spontaneous events where a group of men runs into the woods. These were planned events, with food and concessions. You bring your kids and maybe travel from afar to attend. And that’s surprising to people.”

While many Black viewers have told Turner they weren’t aware of these objects, others may know them all too well. “The postcards were mementoes and prideful souvenirs for white people, but they also served as a message, a warning sign, to Black people. They were a proclamation, a way to reinforce white supremacy and keep Black people in their place. So Black people who lived in these communities where lynchings had taken place and where these postcards were created would be well aware of the history.”

Ultimately she hopes the film prompts reflection on the country’s history, echoing the film’s final, chilling words taken from the postcard of someone who attended a lynching and asked the recipient’s opinion of it: “I don’t care, do you?”

“That was me speaking to the audience,” Turner says. “I’m throwing that question back at viewers.”

  • Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day screens for free at Film Forum in New York City on 8 March (followed by a Q&A with the director) and is available to stream on Paramount+

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • History favours Igor Shesterkin in Hart Trophy debate

    Justin Cuthbert reveals the historical element to the New York Rangers netminder's MVP campaign.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.