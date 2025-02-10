Lynch: “Slot knew exactly what he was doing” in Liverpool’s Plymouth defeat

Liverpool’s FA Cup Exit to Plymouth: Blessing in Disguise?

In a shocking turn of events, Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat to Plymouth in the FA Cup, a result that has left fans and pundits alike questioning the squad’s depth and the club’s priorities. On the latest episode of the Media Matters podcast from Anfield Index, host Eddie Gibbs and trusted Liverpool reporter David Lynch dissected the match, offering candid insights into what went wrong and what this loss could mean for the Reds going forward.

Squad Decisions and Tactical Setbacks

Both Gibbs and Lynch were clear about the factors that led to Liverpool’s exit from the FA Cup.

Gibbs pointed to the early substitution of Joe Gomez as a pivotal moment, noting, “The Gomez injury was absolutely pivotal, not because it was Joe Gomez, but because it meant Endo had to come out of midfield.” This shift forced Arne Slot to adapt his lineup in ways that exposed Liverpool’s vulnerabilities. “You lost a lot of bite and physicality in that midfield, and it looked lightweight and inexperienced, which is exactly what it was,” he added.

Lynch further highlighted how these forced changes disrupted the team’s balance. “Endo played well wherever he was during the game, but once he left midfield, everything was sucked out of it. The midfield was deprived of service to the forwards, and it exposed so many flaws.”

Arne Slot’s Calculated Risk

While some fans were quick to criticise Slot’s squad selection, Lynch suggested that the manager had anticipated this outcome. “Arne Slot, with his selection and the amount of players he left at home, kind of accepted that this kind of thing could happen. And it did happen.”

Gibbs agreed, stating, “Slot knew exactly what he was doing. If he had any inkling that he wasn’t prepared to risk going out, he would have taken some senior players as insurance. But he didn’t. Everton is everything to him, and that match on Wednesday night is everything in the planning.”

Indeed, Slot’s decision to prioritise upcoming Premier League fixtures, particularly the Merseyside derby against Everton, suggests a strategic focus on maintaining Liverpool’s strong position in the league. As Gibbs put it, “No one likes to lose a game, but Slot made a big call, and now he’s got to pick up the pieces and move on.”

Photo: IMAGO

Youth Development or Squad Depth Issues?

The match against Plymouth also raised questions about Liverpool’s squad depth and the readiness of their youth players. A listener’s comment during the podcast asked, “What does this say about the depth in the squad and the lack of quality in the youth side?”

Lynch responded by defending the young players, stating, “I wouldn’t be too harsh on the youngsters. They were thrown in together, expected to form a partnership against senior pros. It’s very difficult.” He emphasised that the result shouldn’t be seen as a damning indictment of Liverpool’s squad depth but rather as a reflection of the unique circumstances of the match.

However, both Gibbs and Lynch acknowledged the disappointing performances of some fringe players who failed to seize their opportunity. “These guys that were hoping to impress Arne Slot have kind of let themselves down,” Gibbs remarked. Lynch pointed to Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, and Federico Chiesa as players who struggled to make an impact, noting, “Jota only had one shot in the game, and Chiesa was picking the ball up near the halfway line with four people to beat.”

Moving Forward: Strategic Loss?

While the FA Cup exit was disappointing, both Gibbs and Lynch suggested it might ultimately benefit Liverpool in the long run. The reduced fixture congestion could allow Slot to focus on the Premier League and Champions League, where Liverpool remain strong contenders.

Lynch concluded, “You just hope now that the clear benefits of this, which is that Liverpool can get through this run of five games in fifteen days doing pretty well, are realised.” Gibbs added, “If Liverpool nail down this league in the next five games, is anyone really going to be thinking about Plymouth yesterday?”

In the grand scheme of things, this FA Cup defeat might indeed be a blessing in disguise for Liverpool, freeing them to concentrate on securing more significant silverware.