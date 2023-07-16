Lynam and Hill back together again — 'how wonderful!'

Des Lynam and Jimmy Hill were a regular sight on TV screens in the 1980s and 1990s - BBC

Des Lynam is sounding very excited. Or at least as close as the coolest broadcaster of his or any other era comes to sounding excited.

“It’s like getting the old partnership back together again,” he says. “Hill and Lynam: wonderful.” He is talking about his new book called Now Who’s Talking which has been illustrated by none other than Bryony Hill, the widow of his old Match of the Day sparring partner Jimmy Hill.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been lovely,” he says of the process of working with Hill. “Of course it has brought back loads of memories. When we all worked on Match of the Day we used to take the mickey out of Jimmy something rotten. [Terry] Venables particularly, he was relentless. But Jimmy was such a kind soul, a lovely man, it flowed over him. He might have come across as brash, but he was the most generous person.”

The idea of a book — and the subsequent partnership — arrived quite by chance, he says, one day during lockdown.

“Out of the blue, completely. And it came from sitting about, which is more or less what I’ve always done all my life. One day I was sitting in a chair in the kitchen staring out into the back garden, looking at two magpies. Usually they are together, but on this occasion one was at one end of the garden, the other was at the other. It was as though they’d had a row. So I imagined what they had said to each other and it kind of mushroomed from there.”

Lynam and Hill were great friends as well as BBC colleagues - Alamy /Simon Dack

Over the course of the next few months, he put together several dozen intimate conversations between animals. Rabbits, dogs, cats, foxes: a whole menagerie of imagined chats. He calls them essays, but they are more like free-form poems: short, whimsical, often very funny. Rose, his wife, suggested he ought to seek a publisher. So he contacted a couple who were very enthusiastic.

“I got a lovely letter back from one called Austin Macauley,” he says. “I had no idea if there was a market for this sort of thing. I didn’t know if it was a children’s book or what. And to be fair, they have no idea either. But they did think it would be good to get it illustrated.”Initially the idea was for Lynam’s grandchildren to do the pictures.

“It didn’t work out,” he says of his eight and nine-year old grandchildren’s efforts. “Then one day I was on the phone with Bryony about something else, she asked what I was up to, I told her about these little essays and she said read them out to me. So I did and she roared with laughter and then said she’d love to illustrate them.”

Hill had been a keen artist in her younger days, publishing a book of her gardening pictures.

“I think Jimmy liked my paintings,” she recalls. “He was definitely behind me, encouraging. When I had the book published I think he was chuffed.”

A portrait of Lynam by Bryony Hill - Bryony Hill

A portrait of Jimmy Hill by Bryony Hill - Bryony Hill

But she had given up during her husband’s protracted battle with illness and had not yet picked up her brushes after he died in 2015. Until, that is, Lynam called.

“It was such a great thing to do with him,” says Hill, who has done more than 300 illustrations for two volumes of Lynam’s tales. “They are so funny, the stories. I don’t think Des realises how clever it is. He has such a light touch. It was such a pleasure working with him.”

Thus was sparked the rekindling of an old friendship. Des and Jimmy were not just colleagues, they were mates: the Lynams used to spend Christmases with the Hills. And the pair played a lot of golf together.

Story continues

“We talked about everything on the course, though we seemed to talk about women mostly,” Lynam says. “He was great company, but he was such a know-all. Couldn’t help himself. I remember once we played golf in America during the 1994 World Cup. We turned up at the course, me, Jimmy and [Alan] Hansen. We needed another player to make a four and we met this chap in the club house who said he’d join us. Turned out he was a scratch golfer, really hot, miles better than any of us. He took his first shot and Hansen and I looked at each other thinking we were in for a tough afternoon. Jimmy, on the other hand, put his arm round the bloke’s shoulder and started lecturing him on how to improve his swing.”

But Lynam was astonished by his golfing partner’s stoicism as illness began to cloud his outlook.

“We were in the changing room one day, he took his shirt off and I saw he had a colostomy bag. I didn’t know anything about it. I said: Jimmy should you be playing golf if you’re not feeling well? He said you had to get on with life. Nothing was going to stop him.”

Jimmy and Bryony Hill in the garden in West Sussex in 2007 - Jonathan Olley for the Telegraph

One of the consequences of Hill’s death was Lynam saw much less of Bryony as a result.

“She wanted us to go to her place the Christmas after Jimmy died,” he remembers. “But I couldn’t bring myself to do it. Too sad.”

Now, however, the two are reunited, speaking every day on the phone, swapping ideas, coming up with new possibilities.

“I don’t know where it will go from here,” says Lynam. “I do have a novel I’ve written in the draw, but it is probably for the best if it stays there. Maybe if these first couple of books sell, we could do some more. Let’s see.”In the meantime, there is one question both halves of the collaboration must have considered: what would Jimmy himself have made of the new Lynam/Hill team?

“I know exactly what he would have said had he still been around to see the finished book,” says Lynam. “He’d have taken one look at it and said: ‘now, Des, you see where you’ve gone wrong there’.”