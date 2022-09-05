Lymphoma Therapy Market Size is projected to reach USD 13.14 Billion by 2029

Lymphoma Therapy Market Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast 2022 to 2029 | F. Hoffmann La Roche AG, Eli Lilly, Pfizer Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Lymphoma Therapy Market.

The Global Lymphoma Therapy Market is expected to reach 13.14 Billion at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma includes Burkitt lymphoma. NHL is a lymphatic system cancer. It manifests when the body produces B cells that are aberrant. These white blood cells, known as lymphocytes, are typically used to combat infections.

The large unmet clinical needs associated with the condition and recent product introductions are anticipated to fuel outstanding growth in the market for lymphoma therapeutics worldwide. NHL medicines dominate the world market for lymphoma treatments. The rising incidence of lymphoma, higher funding from various governments, greater awareness, and quicker regulatory approvals are further reasons that would fuel market expansion. The market would be constrained from growing, however, by expensive medications, a lack of reimbursement, and probable opposition to approved treatments. On the other hand, drug developers would continue to face a significant challenge due to the emergence of resistance to tested treatments. Expanding government R&D spending and rising patient and professional awareness of early lymphoma identification are some of the factors that are projected to propel market expansion. For instance, the National Cancer Institute receives funding from the US Congress to support cancer research and related initiatives.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, with market size of USD 3.33 billion. The higher frequency of lymphoma, greater patient awareness of lymphoma therapy, higher rate of adoption of cutting-edge lymphoma therapeutic medications, and higher healthcare expenditure in the region are just a few of the factors that have contributed to the region's dominance in the global market. Additionally, ongoing R&D by major market participants in the form of clinical trials for new medication candidates for the treatment of lymphoma has also helped to increase the market in the area. Europe is anticipated to be the second-most dominating market throughout the projection period, and the area's large share can be attributed to both the high number of people in the region who need treatment and the high usage of sophisticated treatments. Out of all the regions of the worldwide industry, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Recent Development: -

Pfizer Inc announced the termination of the Phase 3 randomized, open-label, two-arm study examining the safety and effectiveness of the investigational drug inotuzumab ozogamicin in patients with aggressive CD22 non-Hodgkin lymphoma who have relapsed or are refractory and are not candidates for intensive high-dose chemotherapy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration received a supplemental new drug application from Bayer, the firm said in an announcement (FDA). Additionally, the company has submitted a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the copanlisib and rituximab cancer therapy combination in the U.S.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved cancer immunotherapy for some lymphomas, according to a statement released by Bristol Myers Squibb. The medicine was given FDA approval as a treatment option for adults with specific non-Hodgkin lymphoma types.





Report Attribute Details The revenue forecast in 2029 13.14 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 to 2021 Forecast period 2022 to 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered By Cancer Type, By Therapy Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Brazil Key companies profiled F. Hoffmann La Roche AG, Eli Lilly, Pfizer Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Seattle Genetics Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Novartis AG and Others



Lymphoma Therapy Market - Competitive Landscape

Due to the presence of prominent oncology market rivals and their broad product selection of oncology pharmaceuticals, the competitive landscape in the lymphoma treatment market exhibits rather intense competition. Numerous significant industry players include F. Hoffmann La Roche AG, Eli Lilly, Pfizer Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Seattle Genetics Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Novartis AG and Others

Trends and Opportunities of the Lymphoma Therapy Market

One of the main drivers anticipated to drive growth in the lymphoma therapy market is the increased incidence of all cancer types, including blood cancers. A significant number of instances of blood cancer are lymphomas, and demand for advanced treatment items is rising. It is essential since a significant part of these malignancies typically do not exhibit clinical symptoms until the disease has advanced. A more severe form of treatment is required at this stage of the disease for greater therapeutic results. During the anticipated period, these factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the lymphoma treatment market. Enhancing patient outcomes in locations where the disease has advanced and is more challenging to treat is a crucial additional element. In these situations, a more complex and varied course of therapy is typically necessary, which raises the demand for cutting-edge and sophisticated remedies.

Key Market Segments: Lymphoma Therapy Market

Global Lymphoma Therapy Market: By Cancer Type

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL)





Global Lymphoma Therapy Market: By Therapy Type

Targeted Therapy

Approved drugs

Pipeline drugs

Chemotherapy

Approved drugs

Pipeline drugs

Immunotherapy

Others





