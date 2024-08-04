Lyles wins Olympic 100m gold in dramatic photo finish

American Noah Lyles won the Olympic men's 100m title by five-thousandths of a second from Jamaica's Kishane Thompson in a dramatic photo finish at Paris 2024.

Showman Lyles overhauled his rivals in the second half of the race to triumph by the finest of margins in a personal best 9.79 seconds at Stade de France.

That was the same time as Olympic debutant Thompson, who led for most of the race, but Lyles produced a spectacular finish to successfully begin his bid for a potential four golds at these Games.

The United States' former world champion Fred Kerley took bronze in 9.81, edging out South Africa's Akani Simbine for the podium.

More to follow.