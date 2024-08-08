Lyles wins 200m bronze before Covid diagnosis revealed as Tebogo takes gold

Letsile Tebogo (right) streaks clear to win the men’s 200m ahead of Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles. Photograph: Franck Robichon/EPA

Letsile Tebogo has a nickname on the track and field circuit: the schoolboy. But over a dizzyingly unexpected Olympic 200m final the 21-year-old from Botswana graduated with honours as he took down the American pair Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles to claim gold.

His time of 19.46sec was staggering enough. That he did it while thumping his chest before crossing the line doubly so. Behind him was Bednarek, who ran 19.62, while Lyles could finish only third in 19.70 after appearing to struggle with the tight bends at the Stade de France track in lane five.

Two years ago, Tebogo made a bold pronouncement: “I want to be remembered as one of the best athletes who ever lived.” Last year he made a good start as he won world 100m silver and 200m bronze. But there was a sense that he was building. And so it proved as the run a brilliant bend to take gold.

Lyles, meanwhile, could not believe what happened as he collapsed to the ground and left the arena in a wheelchair. After the race USA Track & Field said Lyles had been diagnosed with Covid.

On the American’s heavily ripped torso there is a four-letter tattoo, spelt out in capital letters: ICON. He decided to get it six years ago, as an act of manifestation. Ink it and it will come. On Sunday night he achieved the first leg of what he hoped would be a quadruple of gold medals at these Games. But on this night Tebogo was simply too good.

More to follow