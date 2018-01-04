Lyles scores 27, UMBC rallies to beat New Hampshire, 71-67

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Jairus Lyles scored 27 points and UMBC used a late rally to get past New Hampshire, 71-67, in the America East Conference opener for both teams Wednesday night.

The victory was the eighth straight on the Retrievers' home floor and their ninth win in their last 12 games. But it was just their second win over the Wildcats in the last eight meetings.

UMBC used an 8-0 run fueled by a 3-point play by Lyles, then took the lead for good on a Lyles layup with 5:22 to go.

Arkel Lamar knocked down all four 3-pointers he attempted and finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for UMBC (10-6, 1-0).

Tanner Leissner hit his only 3-pointer just seconds into the game, but finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead UNH (4-11, 0-1). Jordan Reed and Elijah Jordan contributed 15 and 13 points, respectively, and Iba Camara pulled down a dozen rebounds.