Lying Tech CEO Diverted $28M to Live High on the Hog: Feds

Tracy Connor
·2 min read
Cameron Smith/Getty
Cameron Smith/Getty

Christopher Kirchner was killing it.

The 35-year-old founder of software company Slync had a private Gulfstream jet, a half-million-dollar luxury box at the football stadium, membership at an exclusive private golf club, and a black Ferrari Superfast 812. The former Best Buy employee even had designs on buying an English soccer club.

With the help of Goldman Sachs, his Dallas-based company raised a whopping $67 million between January 2020 and May 2021, impressing investors with robust revenue and big sales deals.

The only problem, the feds say, is the entire thing was a charade; his company was barely making $1 million and he was claiming it was raking in $30 million a year.

Now Kirchner is charged with wire fraud in U.S. District Court and facing action from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“We allege that Kirchner lied about Slync’s business to secure tens of millions of dollars from investors, a massive portion of which he then stole from the company to live extravagantly while not paying Slync’s employees,” Sheldon L. Pollock, Associate Director of the SEC’s New York Regional Office, said in a statement Tuesday.

According to criminal and civil complaints, Kirchner brazenly diverted $28 million of his backers’ money to his own coffers.

“I took a distribution from my company today and am moving money out for a few things I need to get taken care of before year end,” he emailed private bankers regarding a $20 million transfer in December 2020.

He is also accused of using company funds to buy clothing, visit vineyards, take private flights, and pay off massive credit card bills.

Kirchner was canned as CEO of Slync this past August after missing payroll for Slync employees—who told the trade publication Freight Waves they were outraged he was living high on the hog as the company faltered.

“As I was trying to figure out how I was going to pay my mortgage and child care for the second month in a row, I saw photos of Chris playing golf with celebrities in Ireland,” one ex-employee said. “That’s when I realized he didn’t care about us and our hard work that brought in new investor money. Everything was about him and how fast he could spend it.”

Kirchner was accused in lawsuits of firing other Slync executives who raised questions about the financial shenanigans.

He was arrested this week at his 6,000-square-foot home in Westlake, which Forbes says is one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the country. He could not be reached for comment.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Man in hospital, 2 people arrested after Sunday-morning stabbing

    A man is in hospital with serious injuries and two people are in custody following a stabbing early Sunday morning in western P.E.I., according to a RCMP news release. Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, East Prince RCMP responded to a report that a man had been stabbed in Port Hill, near Tyne Valley. Officers arrested a woman and man, both from Port Hill. They face aggravated assault charges and have been remanded into custody until their next court appearance in Summerside provincial court. That was sch

  • Beijing eases meeting rule for US top diplomat in Hong Kong

    Hong Kong (AP) — The United States consul general no longer needs to secure China’s approval before meeting officials in the semi-autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong, after a rule put in place during heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing was relaxed. Under the new requirement, which started in November, Beijing must be given prior notice, replacing a previous arrangement that required the top diplomat to seek permission from China's foreign affairs office in the city before having

  • Cardi B Debuted Platinum Blonde Disco Curls at the Super Bowl

    The rapper gave her preppy look a ’70s twist.

  • Chris Evans Just Posted Dozens of Photos With Girlfriend Alba Baptista For Valentine’s Day

    Chris Evans kept his relationship with 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista secret for a year, but this Valentine's Day, he isn't holding back.

  • Cyclone Gabrielle Damage and Flooding Seen From Rescue Aircraft in Hawke's Bay

    At least 10,500 people have been displaced from their homes across New Zealand’s North Island, including 9,000 across Hawke’s Bay, after Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc in the area, local media reported on Wednesday, February 15.The New Zealand Herald said a body was found in the area where rescuers were searching for a missing firefighter after a landslide in Muriwai. Two others were also confirmed dead in Hawke’s Bay overnight.Footage released by the New Zealand Defence Force shows flooded fields and damaged homes from a rescue aircraft on Tuesday. Credit: New Zealand Defence Force via Storyful

  • Chris Evans Shared a Big Valentine's Day Tribute to ‘Serious’ Girlfriend, Alba Baptista

    Chris Evans revealed that he has been dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista for at least a year and “it's serious,” according to a source.

  • If Putin succeeds in Ukraine, NATO borders will 'no longer be an obstacle', warns Khodorkovsky

    Former Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who served 10 years in prison on tax and fraud charges that many believe were politically motivated, spoke to FRANCE 24 from London, where he now lives in exile. Khodorkovsky said that while a "direct confrontation with NATO" was not part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan, Putin will be emboldened enough if Russia succeeds in Ukraine that NATO borders will "no longer be an obstacle" to his ambitions.&nbsp;&nbsp; Khodorkovsky&nbsp;– once Russia's richest man and the founder of Open Russia, an alliance of progressive Russians&nbsp;– said Putin has no choice but to see the invasion of Ukraine through to the end to&nbsp;satisfy his political base of "patriotic nationalists".&nbsp;"I am convinced that Putin cannot stop," he said.&nbsp;With Western help, Kyiv could "crush Putin", Khodorkovsky said. And defeated, the Russian president would likely lose his hold on the country.&nbsp;"Russian society is deeply marred by propaganda," he said. "But support for the war should not be overestimated."&nbsp;Only about 30 percent of Russians support the war, Khodorkovsky said. Another 50 percent simply "don't want to question orders"."But if Putin were to face military defeat, then everyone would turn against him. And he knows that."Click on the player above to watch the complete interview.&nbsp;Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:Are more Russian troops dying than ever?Russia hits Ukraine power grid and gains ground in eastern Ukraine‘We will be in danger if Russia wins’: Security concerns drive Poland’s support for Ukraine

  • Value Investors, Get Ready! 2 TSX Energy Stocks Are Actually Starting to Look Like Deals

    A good time to keep an eye on the sector and some of its most promising constituents is when the tide is turning for better or for worse. The post Value Investors, Get Ready! 2 TSX Energy Stocks Are Actually Starting to Look Like Deals appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Warren Buffett owns a little-known stock portfolio worth nearly $6 billion. These are the portfolio's top 10 stock holdings.

    The portfolio is managed by New England Asset Management, which was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway in 1998 through its $22 billion General Re buyout.

  • Why TELUS Stock Is Dipping to 52-Week Lows (Is it Time to Buy?)

    TELUS stock has lost 14% since last year, underperforming its peers. The post Why TELUS Stock Is Dipping to 52-Week Lows (Is it Time to Buy?) appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Plan to Retire Rich? 3 TSX Stocks for Retirement to Add to Your Portfolio Now

    These high growth companies are profitable, implying their returns could outpace the broader markets by a wide margin. The post Plan to Retire Rich? 3 TSX Stocks for Retirement to Add to Your Portfolio Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Why This TSX Stock Will Always Do Better Than a Growth Stock

    This TSX stock will always be a better buy, with the means to make you money in a consistent manner that's far easier to achieve than a growth stock. The post Why This TSX Stock Will Always Do Better Than a Growth Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Lazy Investors

    Don't like working? Here are three top Canadian dividend stocks that are perfect for building a lazy passive-income stream. The post 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Lazy Investors appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals new bets on Alibaba, MGM, and JD.com

    Burry's Scion Asset Management swapped out all but two of the holdings in its US stock portfolio, and grew its total number of positions to nine.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks close mixed after CPI shows inflation picked up

    U.S. stocks moved back and forth in volatile trading Tuesday as Wall Street weighed the implications of hotter-than-expected January inflation data on the path forward for interest rates.

  • 3 of the Best Dividend-Growth Stocks That Money Can Buy

    Add these three TSX dividend stocks for a growing passive-income stream in your self-directed portfolio. The post 3 of the Best Dividend-Growth Stocks That Money Can Buy appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

    With no shortage of uncertainty in the stock market right now, I’m looking to load up on this dependable TSX stock this month. The post Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • The stock market is poised to surge 2% on Tuesday if new inflation data cools down as expected, JPMorgan says

    An inflation print of between 6.0% and 6.3% "would likely pull yields lower, along with the US Dollar, and boost risk assets," JPMorgan said.

  • Erdogan orders pension funds to prop up Turkey’s stock market

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has ordered pension funds to hoover up Turkish stocks in a bid to prop up the market after two devastating earthquakes prompted a massive share sell-off.

  • Is Baytex Energy Stock a Buy?

    Baytex Energy is on the rebound after a nasty multi-year plunge. Is now the time to buy the stock? The post Is Baytex Energy Stock a Buy? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.