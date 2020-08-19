The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante review – a girl's own story

Elena Ferrante is so good on the bodily feelings of female adolescence: the sweaty, clotted skin, the sudden bulges as breasts form, the awkwardly exciting transformations. She is good, also, on the way that childhood friendships change, becoming infused with desire and longing. Her characters startle themselves with their readiness to betray their friends for the newly discovered opposite sex, but they startle themselves too when they jettison their heavy, often rather insulting male suitors and return to their nimbler companions.

Her latest novel, The Lying Life of Adults, is set over the protracted years of adolescence, from 12 to 17. The confusion of bodily change provides a murky backdrop for the lucid mental clarity this period of life can bring. These are years when you are an outsider to yourself, unable fully to recognise the person you are becoming, and an outsider to the once familiar figures who surround you. So it’s not surprising that these are often the years when the novelist is born. In this case, Giovanna becomes a novelist through observing the lies of adults , and through learning to tell her own.

Giovanna has grown up in Naples, the familiar territory of Ferrante’s quartet. She lives high in the rarefied boulevards of the upper city, but has grown up knowing that there’s another city down below, where her father spent his childhood and his family still live. “To visit them you had to go down, and down, keep going down, into the depths of the depths of Naples.” She is the beloved daughter of two teacher parents, nurtured by the admiration of a father whose violence she nonetheless fears, because periodically he mashes up “sophisticated arguments and uncontrolled emotions”.

As the story opens, her parents are disappointed with her lack of progress at school. Giovanna overhears her father complaining that “she’s getting the face of Vittoria”. For Giovanna this constitutes a fall from grace: she has been beautiful but now she becomes ugly. Vittoria is her father’s sister, long banished to the depths, “a childhood bogey-man, a lean, demonic silhouette, an unkempt figure lurking in the corners of houses when darkness falls”. In Ferrante novels the fairytale is never far from the social realism, and here Giovanna is plunged into a dark quest to discover Vittoria and learn how her evil aunt has invaded her body. There’s even a glittering fairytale bracelet, passed between the characters without being fully understood by any of them.

For Ferrante’s loyal readers there’s a pleasure in connecting this bogeyman to the luridly frightening Don Achille in My Brilliant Friend, in connecting Vittoria’s dangerous intelligence with Lila’s, and comparing the symbolic bracelet to the silver bracelet that Lenù breaks there. What’s remarkable is that the book manages to be all the more new and surprising for being layered with familiar Ferrante places and themes. It combines the slow-motion intensity of The Lost Daughter with the addictive momentum of the quartet, rendered in perfectly weighted prose by Ann Goldstein. As with Hardy’s Wessex or DH Lawrence’s Eastwood, the setting, by becoming so familiar, becomes a shared space between reader and writer. It feels as though Ferrante is playing with her fame, inviting us back into the poorer neighbourhoods of Naples that at the start of the book are more familiar to us than they are to Giovanna.

Giovanna persuades her parents to arrange a meeting for her with Vittoria and confronts the depths of the city that have been waiting to claim her. What follows is a fast-woven web of deception. At first Giovanna believes that she’s the one telling lies. She lies to her parents, telling them that she was bored by Vittoria, while secretly arranging more meetings. She lies to Vittoria, wanting the pleasure of telling revealing stories about her parents. “I ended up looking for small real anomalies and inflating them slightly. But even then I was uneasy. I wasn’t a truly affectionate daughter and I wasn’t a truly loyal spy.”

Here Giovanna is practising the disloyalty that will make her a writer, and that may leave her unhomed for ever. She loses her balance when her family breaks apart following the revelation of a long affair, and discovers that the adults she is learning to deceive have been lying to each other all along. “The truth is difficult, growing up you’ll understand that,” she’s told, when she points this out. “Lies, lies, adults forbid them and yet they tell so many,” the narrator observes.

