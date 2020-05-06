Lyft Q1 2020 revenue sees 23% growth despite coronavirus: Tech

Yahoo Finance

Wednesday, May 7, 2020

Taxi driver Nicolae Hent, wearing a protective mask, poses for a photograph before before starting work in New York, Monday, April 6, 2020. A taxi driver's job was already tougher in recent years with the arrival of ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft. The empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic have made things more difficult. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Lyft Q1 2020 revenue sees 23% growth despite coronavirus: Lyft reported its Q1 2020 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, posting 23% year-over-year revenue growth, and giving investors and analysts their first look at how the ride sharing industry has fared throughout the coronavirus pandemic. READ MORE

