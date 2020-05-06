Lyft Q1 2020 revenue sees 23% growth despite coronavirus: Tech

Wednesday, May 7, 2020

Get Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter featuring our original content on the industry, sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Taxi driver Nicolae Hent, wearing a protective mask, poses for a photograph before before starting work in New York, Monday, April 6, 2020. A taxi driver's job was already tougher in recent years with the arrival of ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft. The empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic have made things more difficult. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lyft Q1 2020 revenue sees 23% growth despite coronavirus: Lyft reported its Q1 2020 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, posting 23% year-over-year revenue growth, and giving investors and analysts their first look at how the ride sharing industry has fared throughout the coronavirus pandemic. READ MORE

—

Peloton smashes Wall Street’s sales and operating profit forecasts

—

Disney earnings fall as coronavirus ‘significantly' impacts parks, but ESPN, Disney+ shine

—

Amazon engineer's resignation over warehouse working conditions ‘speaks volumes,’ says fired Amazon worker

—

Demand for smartphones in China is starting to come back post-coronavirus lockdown: Micron exec

—

Microsoft debuts high-powered Surface Book 3 and portable Surface Go 2

—

Activision Blizzard reports 21% growth in net bookings on strong sales amid lockdowns

—

Salesforce debuts site to help companies reopen safely after coronavirus lockdowns

—

Microsoft’s $199 Surface Earbuds to take on Apple’s AirPods on May 12

—





Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn,YouTube, and reddit.