Lydia Ko wins LPGA Tour's Tournament of Champions in Orlando

Ko's win gave her a 20th career LPGA title

Tournament of Champions -14 L Ko (NZ); -12 A Pano (US), -10 B Henderson (Can); -8 A Ewing (US), A Furue (Jpn), C Knight (US) Selected others: -7 C Hull (Eng); -6 G Dryburgh (Sco) Final leaderboard

New Zealand's Lydia Ko hit a final round of 70 to win the LPGA Tour's Tournament of Champions by two shots.

The 26-year-old's two-under par finish, which included four birdies and two bogeys, saw her claim victory on 14 under par.

American Alex Pano, 19, also hit 70 on the final day to finish second on 12 under in Orlando.

"I tried to work hard in the two weeks leading up to this event," said Ko, who won a 20th career LPGA title.

"There were definitely nerves but a little less just because it is my home course.

"To see so many members come out and clap and cheer me on was the best part of this week."