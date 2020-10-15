LVMH Warms to E-Commerce as Prospects Brighten

PARIS — Long averse to selling its luxury products online, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is projecting a bigger role for its e-commerce platforms, including multibrand site 24S, as the coronavirus pandemic reshuffles the landscape of brick-and-mortar retail.

The luxury conglomerate said its sales trends improved significantly in the third quarter, driven by its key fashion and leather goods division, amid signs of a global upturn in activity, particularly in the U.S. and Asia.

Although LVMH did not disclose the increase in online sales, the company said e-commerce had compensated for prolonged store closures through spring and summer.

“We’ve seen a big surge in the share of the business we do with online, I would say across the board,” chief financial officer Jean-Jacques Guiony told analysts on a conference call on Thursday.

“What this complicated period has shown us is that there is a validity in the vertical e-commerce system for all the brands,” he added. “Online will continue to develop, [but] certainly not at the speed we’ve seen this year, which was definitely a function of stores being closed.”

LVMH reported that organic revenues fell by 7 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30, beating market expectations and marking a dramatic improvement from the second quarter, when comparable sales plummeted 38 percent as the pandemic shut down stores and factories worldwide and grounded travelers.

The Bloomberg consensus estimate was for a 12 percent drop in the third quarter, with fashion and leather goods seen down 0.9 percent.

Instead, the division recorded a 12 percent jump during the period, fueled by its star brands Louis Vuitton and Dior, which both staged physical shows during Paris Fashion Week.

“Some businesses, particularly Celine, Loewe and Fendi, had a big improvement in Q3 so we are very pleased. Not all of them did as well, but all in all, we see a gradual improvement in all our businesses, and that’s quite encouraging,” said Guiony.

While he declined to comment on LVMH’s acrimonious legal dispute with U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co. over their soured $16.2 billion merger deal, he appeared to strike a more conciliatory tone when asked what would be the group’s strategy in the event that a Delaware court rules that it has to go through with the transaction.

“We still believe Tiffany’s a great brand, that the stock market was not necessarily the best home for Tiffany with the short-term view on quarterly earnings that was preventing Tiffany a little bit from developing a sound marketing strategy,” he said.

“This is what we would implement, but I will not make further comments. All these comments we made in due course when we announced the transaction. Nothing has changed,” he said.

LVMH added that it expects to receive the European Commission’s regulatory approval for the deal by the end of October.

As the COVID-19 outbreak reconfigures the geography of luxury, the group reported that overall sales in Asia grew 13 percent in organic terms in the third quarter, increasing the region’s share of global revenues at LVMH to 34 percent from 31 percent at the same time last year.

Meanwhile, revenues in Europe declined by 24 percent as strong domestic sales failed to compensate for the absence of tourists, leaving the region with a 23 percent share of overall revenues, versus 27 percent a year ago.

With Chinese travelers grounded for the foreseeable future, LVMH is putting the accent on local marketing campaigns and rethinking its attitude toward 24S, the online arm of Paris department store Le Bon Marché, considered the poor parent of its selective retailing division since its launch in 2017.

“Our 24S platform did quite well, I’m happy to say, in the recent months,” said Guiony. “We wouldn’t call this a full and lasting success yet, but it’s encouraging.”

Guiony noted that LVMH was unlikely to partner with online giant Amazon or Facebook on their luxury ventures, and will continue instead to invest in its own e-commerce capabilities.

“Some partners like Tmall, for instance, in China are extremely important and not being with them — and I’m talking about mostly cosmetics — is really not getting access to a large chunk of the potential customer base,” he acknowledged.

Story continues