LVMH Vs. Tiffany Heats Up

One day into the messy breakup of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s $16.2 billion deal to buy Tiffany & Co. and the sparks continue to fly.



LVMH said on Wednesday it was walking away from the deal following what it said was a request from the French government, which is mired in a trade dispute with Washington. But it changed the emphasis on Thursday, accusing the iconic American jeweler of “dishonesty” and mismanagement during the coronavirus crisis.

While Tiffany was clearly preparing for a case of cold feet from LVMH, which WWD reported in June was taking a fresh look at the deal, the French luxury giant took exception to the 114-page lawsuit Tiffany quickly filed against it in Delaware’s Court of Chancery on Wednesday. LVMH said the legal action was “communicated in a misleading way to shareholders and is defamatory.”

The suit is aimed at compelling LVMH to “abide by its contractual obligation under the merger agreement.”

LVMH said it was surprised by the legal action, which it deems “totally unfounded.”

“LVMH will defend itself vigorously. The long preparation of this assignment demonstrates the dishonesty of Tiffany in its relations with LVMH. This action is essentially based on the accusation by Tiffany that LVMH failed to take the reasonably necessary steps to obtain the various regulatory authorities’ approvals in a timely way,” the statement said. “This accusation has no substance and LVMH will demonstrate this to the Delaware Court. On this matter, the filing in Brussels [for the European Union] will take place, as expected, in the following days and this is simply the result of the planning fixed by the European Commission, about which Tiffany is completely aware. It is legitimate to expect this authorization will be obtained in October.”

LVMH also reiterated its disappointment in Tiffany’s management during the coronavirus crisis, which has put a strong dent in luxury sales and consumer appetite, and vowed to challenge it and its board of directors on this failing.

“The first-half results and its perspectives for 2020 are very disappointing, and significantly inferior to those of comparable brands of the LVMH Group during this period,” it said. “LVMH considers, among other things, that this period is impacted by a Material Adverse Effect, that Tiffany did not follow an ordinary course of business, notably in distributing substantial dividends when the company was loss making, and that the operation and organization of this company are not substantially intact.”

Material Adverse Effect clauses are typical in large merger and acquisition deals in case a change in circumstances significantly reduces the value of a company.

“LVMH therefore confirms that the necessary conditions for the conclusion of the acquisition of Tiffany are not fulfilled,” LVMH added.

The tone has been sharp on both sides — indicating what could be a knock-down, drag-out brawl (conducted in well-appointed suits and with white shoe lawyers).

Tiffany chairman Roger Farah, who stepped into the role of negotiator when LVMH came calling last fall, did not appear to be pulling punches on Wednesday when the American company filed its suit and he addressed the notion that it was geopolitics over French’s digital services tax that was nixing his deal.

“This supposed official French effort to retaliate against the U.S. for proposed new tariffs has never been announced or discussed publicly; how could it possibly then be an effort to pressure the U.S. into revoking the tariffs?” Farah said. “Furthermore, as we are not aware of any other French company receiving such a request, it is all the more clear that LVMH has unclean hands.”

Multiple press accounts have cited French officials as saying the request sent to LVMH to delay closing of the deal until after the deadline was non-binding.

The next shoe to drop would seem to be the LVMH countersuit.

Shares of Tiffany stabilized Thursday, inching back up 0.4 percent to $114.36 as investors took measure of where the luxury battle lines were being drawn.

That’s well below the $135 a share LVMH agreed to pay for Tiffany, but also seems to reflect a certain hope on the part of investors that some kind of deal could still get done — either by LVMH or another suitor.

Story continues