LVMH Will Scrap Plans for Its Lavish Beverly Hills Hotel if the City Votes Against It

LVMH is preparing to bid adieu to its five-star hotel in Beverly Hills.

The French luxury conglomerate, helmed by billionaire Bernard Arnault, has announced that it will scrap plans for a Cheval Blanc at the north end of Rodeo Drive if the city’s residents vote against it in a special election. That outcome is looking more and more likely, too.

The most recent tally showed that the majority of voters oppose the 115-key hotel. Residents were asked two ballot questions: whether they approve of the zoning amendment that would allow the property to be constructed (Measure B) and whether they approve of the development agreement (Measure C).

“Although some votes remain to be counted, it now appears that Measures B and C have fallen short by a narrow margin, overturning the results of a comprehensive, years-long review and approval process,” LVMH spokesperson Jessica Miller said in a statement late Friday. “We are proud to have worked with so many residents, civic leaders and business owners who supported this once-in-a-generation investment that would have delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in city funding and a beautiful gateway project for the Golden Triangle.”

LVMH has spent nearly three years planning and petitioning for its first Cheval Blanc in the U.S., as reported by Women’s Wear Daily. Penned by architect Peter Marino, the proposed nine-floor hotel was set to replace at least four buildings at the intersection of Rodeo, Santa Monica Boulevard, and North Beverly Drive. The boutique hotel also included a private members club and a restaurant.

The Beverly Hills City Council actually approved the project (four votes to one) late last year. The council said the new development would generate as much as $778 million for the city over the next 30 years, as well as revive a prime stretch of Rodeo Drive. It quickly received pushback from some residents of the ritzy enclave, though.

A number of locals were concerned about the tower obstructing views and contributing to traffic congestion. Unite Here Local 11 also raised numerous objections during the planning process. The union, which represents hospitality workers, argued that zoning for affordable housing should have been built into the project. The opposition gathered enough signatures to prompt a referendum on the issue. The special election for the city’s 22,000 registered voters closed on May 23 and the final results will be certified on June 2.

“If the final vote count confirms the voters’ rejection of our project, we will respect the outcome, and will not bring the hotel project back in any form,” Miller added.

