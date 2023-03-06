LVMH rejigs beauty division, names Stephane Rinderknech CEO

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: LVMH luxury group presents full year results in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - LVMH, the world's largest luxury company, on Monday named Stephane Rinderknech as chairman and CEO of its beauty division, rounding out a series of broader management changes at the owner of Guerlain and Parfums Christian Dior.

A former L'Oreal executive with extensive experience in the U.S. and Asia, Rinderknech joined LVMH in 2022 and has been heading the group's hotels business, which he will continue to also manage.

"Stéphane has since his arrival guided the rebound of our hotel activities with considerable strategic agility, driving tremendous momentum across the entire organization," Group Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault in a statement Monday.

Rinderknech will take up global responsibility for the group's beauty business, while Guerlain head Veronique Courtois becomes president and CEO of Parfums Christian Dior. Make Up For Ever head Gabrielle Saint-Genis Rodriguez will be president and CEO of Guerlain.

The changes come as luxury groups, which have been riding a strong wave of post-pandemic demand for designer labels, look to expand in their beauty activities.

Estee Lauder Cos Inc late last year agreed to buy U.S. fashion label Tom Ford for $2.8 billion, its biggest deal.

French luxury goods group Kering said last month it was entering the cosmetics business, with the announcement that it recruited seasoned Estee Lauder executive Raffaella Cornaggia to head the push into the segment.

Arnault said Rinderknech's appointment completes the reorganisation of the group according to categories of activity.

As part of that process, the group in January folded Tiffany into the watches and jewellery division, under the management of Stephane Bianchi.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Latest Stories

  • TD Bank customer out $480 after e-transfer cancelled — despite having autodeposit

    Christine Mason of Edmonton says she was pleased last September when someone wanted to buy the power tools she'd advertised on Kijiji — a cordless grinder, charger and two batteries. A man who said his name was Steve said he'd head over after work and would pay $480 by e-transfer, since he didn't carry a lot of cash. "It sounded plausible to me," said Mason. "He was in the trades and I thought, 'OK, that's fine.'" After inspecting the tools, "Steve" opened a banking app on his phone. Mason enter

  • History shows the stock market is headed for red-hot gains in the next 2 months as equities mirror the moves of the last financial crisis, Fundstrat says

    Stocks have been on the uptrend on the past five months, similar to the rebound seen in 2009, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.

  • 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in March 2023

    Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy in March to hold for years to come. The post 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in March 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Russia's deficit leaps to £29bn as Putin spends ferociously - live updates

    Russia's budget deficit jumped in the first two months of the year as Vladimir Putin suffered a slump in oil and gas takings amid sanctions triggered by his war in Ukraine.

  • Here’s How Much to Invest for $10,000 in Dividends Each Year

    Here's how blue-chip dividend stocks on the TSX such as Enbridge, can help you earn $10,000 in annual dividend income in 2023. The post Here’s How Much to Invest for $10,000 in Dividends Each Year appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • New TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Create a Self-Directed Retirement Fund

    If you're looking for solid stocks to build a retirement fund in your TFSA, look into these two dividend stocks. The post New TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Create a Self-Directed Retirement Fund appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. More: 11 Grocery Items To Buy...

  • 20 Useless Products That Car Dealerships May Try To Sucker You Into Buying

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...

  • Bitcoin: Latest price collapse comes amid crypto bank fears

    Uncertainty surrounding Silvergate Bank caused a significant slump that BTC is yet to recover from

  • 5 Retirement Retirement Withdrawal Mistakes That Could Wreck Your Finances

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

    If you plan to deposit $10,000 or more into your checking account, there are a few things you should consider first. By law, banks have to report deposits that exceed a certain amount. See: Do You...

  • Older mortgage applicants are more likely to be rejected, study finds

    Insufficient collateral and mortality risk are the main reasons for rejection.

  • Time for Defence: How to Invest in a Volatile Market

    Here's where to invest during higher volatility. The post Time for Defence: How to Invest in a Volatile Market appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Newfoundland and Labrador looking to European markets to better finance its debt

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Newfoundland and Labrador government is looking to European markets to better finance its debt. The province has been listed with the London Stock Exchange for up to 1 billion euros in bonds, in hopes of attracting lower interest rates. Premier Andrew Furey says with new energy projects on the horizon, the province is in a good position to attract European investors. Officials say that with the launch of Newfoundland and Labrador's European borrowing program today, Prince

  • Need Passive Income? Turn $5,000 Into $21 Every Month

    Investing $5,000 in Exchange Income Fund will help you earn $250 in annual dividends. But is EIF stock a buy right now? The post Need Passive Income? Turn $5,000 Into $21 Every Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Pakistan has to give assurance on financing balance of payments gap -IMF

    KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan will be required to give an assurance that its balance of payments deficit is fully financed for the fiscal year ending in June to unlock the next tranche of IMF funding, the fund's resident representative said on Monday. The funding is critical for the South Asian economy, which is facing a balance of payments crisis, with its central bank foreign exchange reserves dropping to levels barely able to cover four weeks of imports. The International Monetary Fund has been negotiating with Islamabad since early last month to clear its ninth review, which if approved by the board will issue $1.1 billion of a $6.5 billion bailout agreed in 2019.

  • Marketmind: China sets out economic, political, military vision

    Asian markets will likely open on the front foot on Monday, following Wall Street's whoosh higher on Friday, but a raft of Chinese economic data and remarks from U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the week could quickly shift sentiment. Monetary policy decisions from Australia and Japan on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, will be market-moving events too. Before that however, investors have a deluge of headlines from China this weekend to digest.

  • Egypt’s Pound Weakens in Black Market on Devaluation Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s pound has weakened more than 6% against the US dollar on the black market over the past week as traders bet on another devaluation amid mounting pressure on the North African nation’s currency.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One o

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

    Key Insights Using the Dividend Discount Model, Nordic American Tankers fair value estimate is US$4.27 Current share...

  • 6 big stock buybacks: Snowflake to repurchase $2B | Pro Recap

    Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) announced a $2B stock repurchase program on Wednesday. On the same day, it reported better-than-expected Q4 results, but its Q1 and full 2024-year product revenue guidance missed expectations, which resulted in a share price drop of more than 12% on Thursday. Raymond James cut its price target to $170 from $180 to reflect a reduced revenue outlook.