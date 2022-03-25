LVMH Prize Announces 2022 Finalists

The LVMH Prize has announced its eight finalists for 2022.

The roster is selected from a group of 20 semifinalists, excluding Maximilian Davis, who dropped out shortly before being named the new creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo. In the running for the final prize are ASHLYN from South Korea, ERL from the United States, KNWLS from the United Kingdom, Róisín Pierce from Ireland, Ryunosukeokazaki from Japan, S.S. Daley from the U.K., Tokyo James from Nigeria, and Winnie from the United States. The winner will be selected by a panel of LVMH designers.

Standouts from the list include Eli Russell Linnetz of ERL, who dressed A$AP Rocky in a colorful quilt piece for the 2021 Met Gala, as well as Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Aresnault of KNWLS, who have dressed Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and more.

LVMH Prize founder Delphine Arnault shared: "With their creations, all the semi-finalists of this edition show great talent, but also real maturity. They are committed, passionate and interested in all aspects of their business." He added: "Nowadays, designers are required to do much more than simply designing, and the candidates also have a real interest in all related yet essential issues from marketing to sourcing, image... everything matters in a brand!" He additionally mentioned the importance of sustainability in fashion: "Today, the ethical, environmental, and social aspects impact the entire value chain of our industry. I believe that all the designers within the Group are embracing these issues and integrating them into their creative process."

The winner of the 2022 LVMH Prize would follow Nensi Dojaka of 2021 and Thebe Magugu of 2019.