Lviv missile strike: 4 dead as Russia launches ‘biggest civilian attack’ on western Ukrainian city

People watch as emergency service workers search for victims after a Russian missile attack in Lviv (AP)

Four people have been killed by a Russian missile attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, the interior minister has confirmed.

Ihor Klymenko said another nine people had been injured in Thursday’s attack.

The city’s mayor Andriy Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars were damaged with emergency service workers searching in the debris for more people trapped.

In a video message to people in Lviv, Mr Sadovyi said the attack was the largest on Lviv’s civilian infrastructure since the beginning of Russia’s invasion last year.

President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on the messaging app Telegram, saying: “Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead. My condolences to the relatives!

Video destroyed in Lviv -

In the Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, a video of the destruction in Lviv, shot from a drone, was published.https://t.co/EGlni0CUFb pic.twitter.com/HlOyPvTk1n — aung hsi (@aunghsi1) July 6, 2023

“There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A tangible one.”

Mr Zelensky also posted drone footage showing wrecked buildings from above. Third and fourth floors of the struck building were ruined.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in Lviv from other areas to the east.