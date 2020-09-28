LVGEA Welcomes Five New Board Members

New members include Mayor of Las Vegas & representatives from Dignity Health, University of Phoenix and more

View photos





View photos





Las Vegas, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) has appointed five new members to serve the organization on the LVGEA50 Board of Directors: Mayor Carolyn Goodman, City of Las Vegas; Lawrence Barnard, Nevada Market President, Siena Campus President and CEO, Dignity Health; Lauri Perdue, Campus Director, University of Phoenix; Vince Sanudo, Market Vice President – Southwest Area, Republic Services; and Catherine Raw, COO North America, Barrick Gold Corporation.

“We are excited to welcome so many business and community leaders to the Board,” said Jonas Peterson, President and CEO of LVGEA. “We know they will bring valuable insight and strategy to the LVGEA50 in this important time of economic development, job creation, and recovery.”

Carolyn G. Goodman became the mayor of the city of Las Vegas on July 6, 2011. Her husband of more than a half century and 12-year, term-limited mayor, Oscar B. Goodman, administered the oath of office. It is the only known instance of a spouse succeeding a spouse as mayor in the United States. In 2015, Mayor Goodman was handily re-elected to another four-year term. In 2019 she was elected to a third term, garnering more than 80 percent of the vote.

“It is a pleasure to be returning to the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance board. I look forward to continuing to work with the board to develop new business opportunities for our community,” said Mayor Goodman.

Lauri Perdue is currently the Campus Director for University of Phoenix - Las Vegas Campus. Lauri is responsible for the oversite and facilitation of on-campus and online higher education opportunities for approximately 1,800 students in the state, while also partnering with community and industry leaders to address the needs of high education. Lauri has spent over 20 years in higher education in the state of Nevada at multiple institutions.

“I am honored to be a part of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance board. It is a time like no other in our community and I am ready to align with the mission of LVGEA to support economic development in Southern Nevada,” said Lauri Perdue, Campus Director, University of Phoenix.

Story continues