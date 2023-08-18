Luzern 2-2 Hibernian (agg 3-5): Lee Johnson's 'Trojans' soldier on in Europe

"I think over the two legs the boys have been absolute Trojans."

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson summed up the performance of his side over the course of their 5-3 aggregate victory over Luzern in the Europa Conference League rather perfectly.

In the second leg in Switzerland, they faced 26 shots, had 10 corners shelled into their box, and had only 33% of possession. But it is Johnson's side who will face Aston Villa for a place in the group stage.

If the first leg was all about front-foot football, the second was guts and heart, with a little bit of stardust sprinkled by Elie Youan, who scored one goal and set up the other.

"It isn't great for the heartstrings is it, when we conceded to make it 2-1. I just thank Martin Boyle for keeping me alive with that goal," Johnson told BBC Scotland.

"Let's make no mistake, they're a really top side; they've got some fantastic ball manipulators.

"They move it, they're busy, they're bright, but when we broke over the two legs, we looked really dangerous."

Hibs have struggled defensively this season, and are yet to keep a clean sheet. But despite letting in another two, they were still heroic in keeping the lively Luzern attack at bay.

Will Fish, Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson and Lewis Miller threw themselves in front of everything.

"They came with a game plan to soak up pressure and hit Luzern on the counter attack," said Sportsound pundit Rory Loy.

"The two goals they conceded were avoidable. But for large portions of the game they defended their box and looked a threat going the other way.

"Which is exactly what Lee Johnson said he wanted to do before the game."

Johnson has to take credit alongside the players for two well-executed game plans, and he also has Youan and Boyle to thank for their pace and skill when it counted.

Youan drove forward and hit a fantastic shot for the opening goal, and his pace and dribbling skill took him away from Marco Burch for the decisive second from Boyle.

"Youan is a bit Jekyll and Hyde," Loy added. "He has the potential to be one of the best players in the league. If he can tidy up his sloppiness and decision making he will be a top player.

"And Boyle has pace and technical ability as well. I think he'll just continue his success.

"When they are on form Hibs are a dangerous side and difficult to stop."