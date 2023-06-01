Luzardo, relievers struggle during awful inning as Marlins drop series against Padres

The Marlins entered the current homestand, which has them facing three sub-.500 teams, believing they had an opportunity to move up in the National League standings.

But the Padres reminded them they still have one of the more potent lineups in baseball despite their sub-.500 record.

Jesus Luzardo struggled through his second turn through that Padres order as San Diego put together a seven-run sixth inning against him and relievers Matt Barnes and Bryan Hoeing to deal the Marlins a 10-1 loss on Thursday afternoon at loanDepot park.

The Marlins (29-28) dropped two of three to the Padres as they prepare to face the struggling Oakland A’s and Kansas City Royals over the next six days.

Miami Marlins base runner Jonathan Davis (49) slides into third base during the third inning of an MLB game against the San Diego Padres at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Luzardo struggled for the second time in his past three starts, giving up five earned runs on four hits with one walk over 5 ⅓ innings.

This came after he opened the game with three perfect innings and struck out eight batters overall.

The Padres batted around in that sixth inning with Gary Sanchez delivering a two-run single and Fernando Tatis Jr. hitting a bases clearing double off Hoeing. Sanchez also homered in the fifth inning off Luzardo.

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez (3) catches the ball from catcher Nick Fortes (4) as he attempts to tag out San Diego Padres base runner Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) during the fourth inning of an MLB game at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Miami also struggled at the plate, mustering only four hits against Padres pitching.

Joe Musgrove, who threw the only no-hitter in Padres history in 2021, was flirting with another for five innings until Luis Arraez reached on an infield single in the bottom of the sixth.

The Marlins scored their lone run in the third inning without a hit when Jonathan Davis drew a leadoff walk, stole second, reached third on an error and scored on an Arraez sacrifice fly.