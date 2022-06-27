Luxury Travel Market Size by 2022-2027: Growth Strategy, Competitive Landscape, Upcoming Trends, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Challenges, Opportunities, Drivers, Types, Applications
Pune, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury travel today is defined less by thread count and Michelin stars and more by access to the people, places and experiences that represent all that is authentic about a destination. There’s no denying that comfort factors still apply and high standards of accommodation and dining will always feature on the luxury traveller’s wish list. However, today’s luxury traveller seeks more depth of understanding and immersion into local culture than ever before. People don’t just want to see – they want to participate.
“Luxury Travel market” research report is an expert’s analysis which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Luxury Travel market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.
The global Luxury Travel market size is projected to reach USD 36010 million by 2027, from USD 20820 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2027.
Market split by Type, can be divided into: -
Customized and Private Vacation
Adventure and Safari
Cruise/Ship Expedition
Small Group Journey
Celebration and Special Event
Others
Market split by Application, can be divided into: -
Millennial
Generation X
Baby Boomers
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Asia-Pacific is the largest Luxury Travel market with about 33% market share. Europe is a follower, accounting for about 30% market share.
Leading players of Luxury Travel including: -
TUI Group
Thomas Cook Group
Jet2 Holidays
Cox & Kings Ltd
Lindblad Expeditions
Travcoa
Scott Dunn
Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
Micato Safaris
Tauck
Al Tayyar
Backroads
Zicasso
Exodus Travels
Butterfield & Robinson
