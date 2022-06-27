Luxury Travel Market Size by 2022-2027: Growth Strategy, Competitive Landscape, Upcoming Trends, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Challenges, Opportunities, Drivers, Types, Applications

Pune, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury travel today is defined less by thread count and Michelin stars and more by access to the people, places and experiences that represent all that is authentic about a destination. There’s no denying that comfort factors still apply and high standards of accommodation and dining will always feature on the luxury traveller’s wish list. However, today’s luxury traveller seeks more depth of understanding and immersion into local culture than ever before. People don’t just want to see – they want to participate.

Luxury Travel market” research report is an expert’s analysis which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Luxury Travel market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

The global Luxury Travel market size is projected to reach USD 36010 million by 2027, from USD 20820 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2027.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

  • Customized and Private Vacation

  • Adventure and Safari

  • Cruise/Ship Expedition

  • Small Group Journey

  • Celebration and Special Event

  • Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

  • Millennial

  • Generation X

  • Baby Boomers

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Asia-Pacific is the largest Luxury Travel market with about 33% market share. Europe is a follower, accounting for about 30% market share.

Leading players of Luxury Travel including: -

  • TUI Group

  • Thomas Cook Group

  • Jet2 Holidays

  • Cox & Kings Ltd

  • Lindblad Expeditions

  • Travcoa

  • Scott Dunn

  • Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

  • Micato Safaris

  • Tauck

  • Al Tayyar

  • Backroads

  • Zicasso

  • Exodus Travels

  • Butterfield & Robinson

Key Developments in the Luxury Travel Market: -

  • To describe Luxury Travel Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force

  • To analyze the manufacturers of Luxury Travel, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share

  • To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and Luxury Travel market share

  • To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application

  • To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications

  • To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

  • To describe Luxury Travel sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


