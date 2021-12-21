Luxury Travel Market in France Report 2021 - Featuring Leading Players Voyages Confidential, Abercrombie & Kent, Cox and Kings and TUI group Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Luxury Travel Market by Type of Tour, Age Group and Type of Traveler: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



France is one of the most sought after destinations for travel among both European and Non-European tourists. Luxurious accommodation, rich culture, easy availability of services such as transportation and security, makes France popular among travelers. Some of the most popular areas in France include:

Paris

Loire Valley

Champagne

Bordeaux

Burgundy

The France luxury travel market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. The growth of this sector can be attributed to the rise in the inclination of people toward unique and exotic holiday experiences. Furthermore, the rise in the middle & upper class expenditure, and growth in interest of people to spend more time with family are some of the factors that propel the growth of the luxury travel market. People opt for unique abroad holiday, cruising, and adventure trips for valuable experiences. Business travel has also evolved over time and people tend to travel lavishly for business trips. However, fluctuating economies in many regions act as a threat to the growth of the luxury travel market. On the contrary, growing aspiration toward affluence coupled with improving the affordability of luxury travel offers avenues for growth in the France luxury travel market.



The luxury travel market is segmented on the basis of type of tour, age group, and type of traveler. Based on type of tour, the market is categorized into customized and private vacations, adventure and safari, cruise/ship expedition, small group journey, celebration and special event, and culinary travel and shopping. Based on the age group, the market is classified into 21-30 years, 31-40 years, 41-60 years, and above 60 years. Luxury travel market is further divided into type of traveler as absolute luxury, aspiring luxury, and accessible luxury.



The key players profiled in this report include:

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Cox and Kings Ltd

TUI group

Voyageurs Du Monde

Asia.Fr

Beachcomber

Kuoni

Voyages Confidential

Ponant

Prestige Voyages

Key Market Segments

By Type of Tour

Customized & Private Vacation

Adventure & Safari

Cruise/Ship Expedition

Small Group Journey

Celebration & Special Event

Culinary Travel & Shopping

By Age Group

21 to 30 Years

31 to 40 Years

41-60 Years

Above 60 Years

By Type of Traveller

Absolute Luxury

Aspiring Luxury

Accessible Luxury

