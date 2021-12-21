Luxury Travel Market in France Report 2021 - Featuring Leading Players Voyages Confidential, Abercrombie & Kent, Cox and Kings and TUI group Among Others
The "France Luxury Travel Market by Type of Tour, Age Group and Type of Traveler: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
France is one of the most sought after destinations for travel among both European and Non-European tourists. Luxurious accommodation, rich culture, easy availability of services such as transportation and security, makes France popular among travelers. Some of the most popular areas in France include:
Paris
Loire Valley
Champagne
Bordeaux
Burgundy
The France luxury travel market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. The growth of this sector can be attributed to the rise in the inclination of people toward unique and exotic holiday experiences. Furthermore, the rise in the middle & upper class expenditure, and growth in interest of people to spend more time with family are some of the factors that propel the growth of the luxury travel market. People opt for unique abroad holiday, cruising, and adventure trips for valuable experiences. Business travel has also evolved over time and people tend to travel lavishly for business trips. However, fluctuating economies in many regions act as a threat to the growth of the luxury travel market. On the contrary, growing aspiration toward affluence coupled with improving the affordability of luxury travel offers avenues for growth in the France luxury travel market.
The luxury travel market is segmented on the basis of type of tour, age group, and type of traveler. Based on type of tour, the market is categorized into customized and private vacations, adventure and safari, cruise/ship expedition, small group journey, celebration and special event, and culinary travel and shopping. Based on the age group, the market is classified into 21-30 years, 31-40 years, 41-60 years, and above 60 years. Luxury travel market is further divided into type of traveler as absolute luxury, aspiring luxury, and accessible luxury.
The key players profiled in this report include:
Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
Cox and Kings Ltd
TUI group
Voyageurs Du Monde
Asia.Fr
Beachcomber
Kuoni
Voyages Confidential
Ponant
Prestige Voyages
Key Market Segments
By Type of Tour
Customized & Private Vacation
Adventure & Safari
Cruise/Ship Expedition
Small Group Journey
Celebration & Special Event
Culinary Travel & Shopping
By Age Group
21 to 30 Years
31 to 40 Years
41-60 Years
Above 60 Years
By Type of Traveller
Absolute Luxury
Aspiring Luxury
Accessible Luxury
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1. Report description
1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3. Key market segments
1.4. Research methodology
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top impacting factor
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Growing inclination of people toward unique and exotic holiday experiences
3.5.1.2. Growing middle and upper middle class spending
3.5.1.3. Growing trend of online bookings
3.5.1.4. Rise of social media and its impact on travel industry
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Varying socio-economic conditions
3.5.2.2. Effect of natural parameters
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Emerging new destinations
3.5.3.2. Demand for enhanced service standards
3.6. Impact of key regulation
3.7. Global luxury travel market
3.7.1. By type of tour
3.7.2. By age group
3.7.3. By type of traveler
3.8. Europe luxury travel market
3.8.1. By type of tour
3.8.2. By age group
3.8.3. By Type of Traveler
CHAPTER 4: FRANCE LUXURY TRAVEL MARKET, BY TYPE OF TOUR
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Customized & Private Vacations
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.3. Adventure & Safari
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.4. Cruise/Ship Expedition
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast
4.5. Small Group Journey
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast
4.6. Celebration & Special Events
4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.6.2. Market size and forecast
4.7. Culinary Travel & Shopping
4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.7.2. Market size and forecast
CHAPTER 5: FRANCE LUXURY TRAVEL MARKET, BY AGE GROUP
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2.21-30 Years
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast
5.3.31-40 Years
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast
5.4.41-60 Years
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast
5.5. Above 60 Years
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast
CHAPTER 6: LUXURY TRAVEL MARKET, BY TYPE OF TRAVELER
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Absolute luxury
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast
6.3. Aspiring luxury
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast
6.4. Accessible luxury
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast
CHAPTER 7: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
7.1. Top winning strategies
7.2. Product mapping
7.3. Competitive dashboard
7.4. Competitive heat map
7.5. Key developments
7.5.1. Acquisition
7.5.2. Business Expansion
7.5.3. Product Launch
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
See List Above
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmpowi
