New luxury student housing on Hillsborough Street means Raleigh hotel will be demolished

Another decades-old landmark on Hillsborough Street will disappear to make way for new development.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 1707 Hillsborough St., will be torn down, and there are plans for a 12-story luxury student housing complex to be built in its place, complete with a pool, spa and coffee shop.

The building is perhaps best known as the former Brownstone Hotel, which was built in 1966 as a Holiday Inn.

Located down the street from the North Carolina State University campus, the hotel has been a mainstay for visiting N.C. State alumni and parents.

It rebranded as a Hilton hotel in 2011, according to the Triangle Business Journal, who first reported the student housing plans.

The 190-room hotel property was sold for $42 million late last year, according to county records. It closed for good this summer.

The 126,088-square-foot building will be demolished for the development, according to plans submitted to the City of Raleigh.

The DoubleTree by Hilton at 1707 Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, N.C., photographed Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

But once it’s transformed by student housing developer Core Spaces, it will house about 2,000 N.C State students, according to the plans.

Core Spaces is based in Austin, Texas, and Chicago, and has built student housing complexes of varying styles across 20 different states.

The housing development in Raleigh will be a “Hub on Campus” style, according to Core Spaces. That style of development is Core Space’s highest-end housing reserved for the “best locations and best universities,” the developer told TBJ.

Core Spaces has built that style near the University of South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Development plans are currently under review by the city. Core Spaces anticipates breaking ground next year, but it likely won’t be fully built until the 2026 academic year.

NC State student housing details

The 12-story housing development calls for almost 1.1 million square feet. It will have a total of 1,951 rooms.

The rooms will be split up into 128 one-bedroom units, 129 two-bedroom units, 103 three-bedroom units and 273 four-bedroom units.

Story continues

The development will boast high-end amenities, including a fitness center, a “resort-style” pool and spa, a coffee shop and a dog run enclosure for residents, Core Spaces said in a statement.

A parking deck will be built with 692 parking spaces. Plans call for hundreds of bicycle parking spaces.

The 12-story housing development that will be built on the site of the former Brownstone Hotel calls for 1,069,715 square feet. It will have a total of 1,951 rooms.

The hotel’s eventual departure comes as one of Raleigh’s main thoroughfares gets a facelift from growing development.

New student apartment buildings on Hillsborough Street house about 7,000 Wolfpack students, The N&O reported.

The street is lined by chain restaurants on the storefronts that once housed famous local spots like The Brewery, Pantana Bob’s and the famed Western Lanes bowling alley,

Heading into Downtown Raleigh, Char-Grill and the round Holiday Inn will also meet a similar fate as the Brownstone as they face looming redevelopment.