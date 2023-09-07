There’s a new luxury store at Merrick Park. It’s part museum, part shopper’s paradise

You now have a spanking new fancy place to get your retail therapy fix at the Village of Merrick Park.

Louis Vuitton just opened its doors at the upscale outdoor Coral Gables mall.

If you’re on a fixed budget, maybe bypass this sleek luxury emporium, the brand’s first freestanding store in the area, on the main floor, across from Gucci.

The new Louis Vuitton store at the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables/HANDOUT ART

But if you’re living large and in charge, by all means go crazy at this streamlined shop, which has all types of LV goodies, and we’re not just talking the leather variety.

Merch runs the gamut. Think women’s impossibly high heels and ready to wear dresses; smart men’s suits and cool kicks; the entire signature luggage line, which includes key chains, toiletry cases and handbags; and drool-worthy accessories like scarves, jewelry, watches and sunglasses. There’s even a full-on fragrance counter, but you will never be able to pick just one scent as they are all equally gorgeous.

Just as you’d expect, this store is not just a place to blow hard-earned dough, it’s also a destination that reminds you more of a museum. Really.

There’s a sprinkling of elegantly appointed VIP lounges, a private client room that’s the size of an NYC studio; and artwork galore. While you ogle the pricey goods, be sure to take a look around at the stunning design, which includes a funky custom surfboard by California’s Josh Martin; tropical paintings by Hawaii’s Taylor Binda; and organic furniture by New York’s Andrianna Shamaris.

LV store marks an expansion for three story Merrick Park. LV is one of six incoming tenants (including celebrity faves Splendid and Alo Yoga) that now calls the leafy shopping center home.

Carlos Limontes, senior general manager, told the Miami Herald that the attractive 18-acre mall off of US1 is perfectly located.

“You can see all of the growth in Coral Gables,” he said. “People want to live here, work here and shop here.”

LOUIS VUITTON

Shops at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., Main Floor; Coral Gables

https://us.louisvuitton.com