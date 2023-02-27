This luxury store just opened in Miami with an upscale brunch spot, fancy cereal bar

Kith, the progressive lifestyle brand from New York has arrived in the Miami Design District, and it has brought a couple of friends: Sadelle’s, the all-day restaurant from Major Food Group, and a standalone Kith Treats store.

Created by Ronnie Fieg and opened in 2011 in Brooklyn, Kith now has 14 locations including SoHo, Beverly Hills, Aspen, Paris and Miami Beach (next to The Setai). The new two-story Design District store will, like the other venues, sell clothes, accessories and footwear for men, women and children.

The store, bathed in neutral tones, fits the Design District aesthetic: marble floors, fluted plaster, brass, floor-to-ceiling windows along the staircase.

After shopping for sneakers or shirts or just browsing the racks and shelves, head upstairs to Sadelle’s at Kith for the world-famous brunch (or go directly to brunch — no one will judge you). The restaurant is the latest Miami venture from Major Food Group, the parent company for Carbone, HaSalon, Dirty French Steakhouse, ZZ’s Club and Contessa.

Sadelle’s specialties include French toast, pancakes with blueberries and powdered sugar and its extremely photographable bagel tower, which comes with six bagels on a spear and a fancy three-level tray with salmon, white fish, tomato and cucumbers.

Sadelle’s at Kith is located on the second floor of the new Design District store. There’s also a location in Coconut Grove.

And don’t forget you can upgrade pretty much every dish with caviar, from salmon Benedict to a classic egg sandwich.

This is the second Sadelle’s in Miami-Dade; the first opened in Coconut Grove in the former space of Michael Schwartz’s Tigertail + Mary at the end of 2021. There’s also a location in Boca Raton, as well as Las Vegas, Paris, Dallas and Riyadh.

The new Kith also has another special feature: the first standalone version of Treats, its upscale cereal bar, located across the street from Kith’s retail store. Legend has it that Fieg, whose health-conscious parents didn’t allow him to eat sugary cereals as a kid, created his own dessert-style bar based on the cereals he missed in his youth.

The menu includes milkshakes, ice cream, candy bar toppings, Belgian waffles and around 12 different brands of cereal, including Fruity Pebbles, Cocoa Puffs, Cap’n Crunch and Frosted Flakes.

Kith’s first standalone Treats, an upscale cereal bar with ice cream and Belgian waffles, opened across the street from the main retail store.

Kith Miami

Where: 69 NE 41st St., Miami

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Kith Treats

Where: 84 NE 41st St., Miami

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

The staircase at Kith in Miami’s Design District.

