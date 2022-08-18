Luxury SPF Brand Vacation, Evokes Nostalgia With Whipped Cream Inspired Sunscreen

Vacation, the brand dedicated to sun protection, has released a highly-anticipated SPF to its current portfolio. Meet Classic Whip SPF 30, a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen mousse inspired by everyone's favorite after-dinner indulgence: whipped cream.

Since launching last year, the award-winning brand has made waves for its luxury nostalgia-fueled sunscreens. Vacation created Classic Whip to pay homage to the joy-inducing experience of whipped cream in every way, transporting you to your happiest memories and inspiring you to look after your skin when in the sun.

Creating such a cosmetic product in the iteration of an iconic desert was no easy feat. However, Dr. Elizabeth Hale, a board-certified dermatologist, oversaw the cultivation of Classic Whip from start to finish, in addition to the world-renowned scientists at Honeywell who supported the development of the formula. Expert engineers from the food industry helped curate the first-of-its-kind packaging to bring the experience of whipped cream for cosmetics to life.

The formula for Classic Whip features skin-loving ingredients such as coconut oil, banana extract, aloe vera, shea oil and vitamin E. Not only will you be surprised by the billowy texture, but your skin will be left with a soft, supple texture for long-lasting protection.

Classic Whip retails for $22 USD and will be available for presale on August 18 via the brand's website. The official launch will be on August 26. For every can pre-ordered from August 18 through August 26, shoppers will receive a free Classic Whip Air Freshener.