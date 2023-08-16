The luxury riverside apartment owners trapped in a costly red tape nightmare

Barrier Point residents will soon have to find £6,500 a year each to cover their building insurance - Christopher Pledger

In February last year, Michael Gove committed to new laws to “protect leaseholders from exorbitant costs” needed to fix the fire-risk cladding scandal. But a year and a half later, some flat owners feel far from protected.

Those who live in flats cursed with dangerous cladding may have been spared the colossal repair bills, but they are now facing insurance premiums that could set them back thousands of pounds.

Wayne Newall, 54, who is a flat owner in Barrier Point – a block of flats on the Thames in London, said: “The Levelling Up Department said leaseholders wouldn’t pay a penny, but they haven’t given a thought to insurance.”

Mr Newall bought his property back in 2010 as an investment for retirement. Now, it’s turned into a liability he is keen to offload as soon as possible.

More than 50 of his neighbours will soon have to find £6,500 a year each to cover their building insurance because of fire safety rules brought in after the Grenfell fire tragedy.

Barrier Point is waiting for developer Barratt to remove flammable cladding which has driven up insurance premiums more than four-fold on one of the eight towers.

Once the cladding is removed, the insurance premiums should – in theory – go down. But the building’s insurer, Axa, has warned that this is not always a given.

Developers such as Barratt do not have to get rid of all the fire risk on their buildings under the Government’s current rules, according to Axa, creating uncertainty around future payments and how much premiums will actually fall by.

The Telegraph understands that Barratt does not intend to leave any combustible materials on Barrier Point after the remedial work is finished.

'De-insured': Flat owners turned down by all but one insurer

Siobhan Pearce, 36, bought a flat in Barrier Point five years ago with her partner. Just three years into her time there, an external wall assessment was done on the building which pushed up the insurance premium by 100pc – from £590 to £1,164.

This means since she moved in, Ms Pearce’s insurance premium has gone up by 550pc, from £590 to £6,592.

Story continues

She said: “We only had one insurer quote us [for the latest policy], so we were forced to go with it or go uninsured. There was no competition.

“We’re also hearing of other buildings where the premiums haven’t come down even after they’ve had work done. Everyone is worried this cost will carry on and nobody will be able to sell. Those that have tried have gotten absolutely nowhere.”

Another resident Tony Thekkekkara, a 52-year-old NHS doctor, has decided to move out of his apartment and let it to renters to cover the impending insurance costs – meanwhile, he will live somewhere cheaper.

He said: “I’ve been forced to move out of my own home of 22 years through no fault of my own.

“Unless the works are complete, there is absolutely no sign of the insurance companies reducing their premiums.

“Not a day goes by that I do not think of the consequences of this extortionate insurance cost. My stress levels have hit the roof. If nothing is done, this will turn into an unaffordable, year-on-year increasing cost for me.”

Mr Thekkekkara was looking forward to an early retirement at 55, but he no longer thinks this will be feasible.

Fellow flat owner Pedro Sousa, 39, began trying to sell his one-bedroom apartment last year. He had just one viewing before taking it off the market.

Cladding presents the biggest issue, he says, because mortgage lenders are unwilling to approve a loan on the flat.

Mr Sousa said: “Any buyer would have to be a cash buyer. And these insurance bills are putting buyers off too. Along with the service charge, which is £400 a month.”

He and his wife have been living there for six years and had planned to move for more space. The two have considered letting out the property, but all the bills would make the rent unaffordable – even in London.

He added: “Interest rates worry us a lot as well. We moved from 2.5pc to nearly 6pc a few months ago when we remortgaged, so repayments have jumped from £1,400 to over £2,000.

“The cladding issues have meant we can’t change our mortgage provider.”

David Ovenden, chief underwriting officer at Axa Commercial, said he sympathises with the situation Barrier Point residents are facing.

“Despite the enhanced risk we are keeping premiums as low as possible. Where buildings are remediated to a resilient standard, we have honoured our commitment to bring premiums down to reflect the reduced risk.”

Gallagher, a broker and re-insurer, has brokered a policy to cover the remaining risk on Barrier Point’s eighth tower. It said insurers are responsible for setting the price of insurance premiums.

A spokesman added: “As a broker, our role is to help our clients secure insurance cover and we work with many different insurers to obtain the best solution and price.”

Barrier Point is waiting for developer Barratt to remove flammable cladding which has driven up insurance premiums more than four-fold - Christopher Pledger

Axa has warned that flammable materials not being removed properly or fully from a building’s structure can keep premiums high.

A building remediated to a “life safety” standard, which allows residents enough time to escape, can still be highly combustible, Mr Ovenden explained.

“This will continue to impact insurance premiums even after the work is carried out. So, remediation to make these buildings fire resilient is the only long-term solution to address the risk that has led to high premiums.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has said ensuring the safety and wellbeing of residents remains its “utmost priority”.

A spokesman said: “We are working with the insurance industry to launch a buildings insurance scheme, with the aim to reduce premiums for the worst-affected buildings.

“We have made clear that we expect it to be delivered as soon as possible to provide urgent assistance to affected buildings.”

The Association of British Insurers has said it still anticipates its reinsurance scheme to arrive this summer. It was proposed by the Financial Conduct Authority last year, and Building Safety Minister Lee Rowley has been overseeing its progress.

The scheme will allow the sharing of cladding risk among a pool of different insurers without adding the additional costs of having multiple insurers.

Back in April, the FCA published a report on broker remuneration alongside a consultation on changes to their fair value rules. It closed in June 2023 and the watchdog will share any changes later this year.

Martin Boyd, chairman of the Charity Leasehold Knowledge Partnership, said the new insurance scheme is “probably not going to result in huge savings”.

But he did say leaseholders should see some reduction and greater certainty that cover is available.

Mr Boyd also said “it is very surprising” that it has taken the FCA “so long” to act, and that insurance commissions are only “half the problem”.

A spokesman for the FCA said it has “worked quickly” to draw up and consult on a package of reforms for leaseholders.

These rule changes include requiring insurance firms to act in leaseholders’ best interests and banning firms from recommending a policy based on the levels of commission or remuneration.

The watchdog promised it will act where firms do not follow its rules.

ruby.hinchliffe@telegraph.co.uk