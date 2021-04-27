Luxury Retail Evolves in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

Luisa Zargani
·4 min read

MILAN — “Digital, physical and magical” is one way to describe modern retail, according to Michael Ward, managing director of Harrods, speaking at the virtual Altagamma Retail Insight 2021 conference on Tuesday.

The acceleration of the digital revolution in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was among the key topics and “not neutral from a strategic point of view.” On the contrary, “it puts pressure on the Italian fashion system,” said Luca Solca, senior research analyst, Global Luxury Goods at Bernstein. He identified potential elements of weakness for Italian luxury companies producing at reduced scale compared to international competitors, including the “enormously increasing fixed costs,” a higher dependency on the multibrand wholesale channel, which is “today in a terminal crisis,” and lagging behind in the digital transformation.

More from WWD

Social media, influencers and multibrand digital e-commerce are further exacerbating traffic and productivity challenges, with a “risk of seeing a lower retail productivity, which is the financial kiss of death,” which impacts the valuation of publicly listed brands, for example.

Solca said the need to create capsules, exhibitions, pop-ups and other methods of differentiating flagships with high-touch service are expensive, resulting in a higher incidence of fixed costs, which are difficult to sustain for smaller companies. “Counteracting demands resources, favoring scale,” said Solca, noting that as a result, M&A activity and new partnerships have gained steam in Italy. “The digital revolution consolidates multibrand retail and the smaller multibrand boutiques risk being the weaker ring in the chain.”

Solca said online sales of personal luxury goods grew 50 percent year-on-year to 49 billion euros in 2020, and are expected to reach between 105 and 115 billion euros in 2025.

Matteo Lunelli, president of Altagamma, said Italian companies are going through “a deep transformation of their business model,” which require investment. He pointed to the Recovery Plan that is being discussed in Parliament by Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the 14 billion euros dedicated to the transition and the digitalization of companies that “we hope will be a concrete support to the Made in Italy companies of excellence.”

While admitting the increasing importance of online shopping, Michele Norsa, executive vice chairman of Salvatore Ferragamo SpA, was “less optimistic” about the online quota in the future, underscoring the quality of physical experience. “The retail experience is a founding value of the luxury system in addition to being a vital impulse for traveling and it enhances the European culture. Would you rather eat at a starred restaurant or [the same menu] delivered at home? This is the same for luxury goods,” contended Norsa, doubtful about “buying a Bulgari necklace or a Valentino gown from one’s sofa. We have to avoid flattening the experience.”

“Actually I think it’s more of a luxury experience to be able to buy remotely from your sofa with a glass of wine rather than having to run across town to a store,” said Chris Morton, founder and chief executive officer of shopping search platform Lyst, noting that consumers “expect to do anything with their smartphone,” comparing it to a remote control.

Comparing fashion to other industries, such as travel, he believes it is one of the least penetrated industries online. “Offline will continue to be critical, but how do we marry the two together? Customers will not make that distinction, they are agnostic as to how the spending happens.”

U.S. and Europe make up for 90 percent of Lyst’s business, and asked about Asia, he said the company is in a wait-and-see mode, “to see how it evolves, we are watching the Farfetch and Alibaba partnership, cheering on the sidelines and we’ll see when the right time comes for us,” emphasizing the opportunities the region offers.

Harrods’ Ward said that because the Chinese are shopping locally now, the store has opened two private shops in Shanghai and one in May in Beijing, as “touching the customer is a must.”

Harrods reopened on April 12 in London after six months of lockdown and a 20 percent decrease in sales last year, and, while he was initially more pessimistic, Ward sees business “building back in a much stronger way,” as the store continues to strengthen the customer experience, adding food with three Michelin-starred chefs, for example, a hairdressing salon and personalized chocolate as the chocolate hall is being finalized.

Nicola Pianon, managing director and senior partner of Boston Consulting Group, said luxury companies will have to respond to an environment in which consumers, at least for a few years, will be traveling closer to home. While paying close attention to the online channel, “brick-and-mortar stores will continue to have a key role — adequate traffic and profitability will be satisfying only if brands will know how to provide customers with care, personalization and an experience that gives added value.”

Paradoxically, he said Millennials and Gen Z “are the ones most hit by the pandemic in terms of unemployment, but they are readier to shop than Baby Boomers, who have been less hit and are more cautious.”

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Bucks offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible fans attending May 2 game

    If you're going to see the Bucks play the Nets on Sunday, you can get your vaccine while you're at the game.

  • Russell Westbrook got brutally honest after breaking Wilt Chamberlain's triple-double record

    Westbrook feels like the fans and the media take his talent for granted.

  • Former Maple Leafs all-star Miroslav Frycer dies at 61

    Czech league team Orli Znojmo, where Frycer had been head coach since 2018, said on its website Tuesday that Frycer died after an unspecified brief illness.

  • NHL officially inks 7-year deal with Turner Sports, ending NBC run

    The league and Turner Sports on Tuesday announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season.

  • Frederik Andersen on when he'll return for Maple Leafs

    Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen updates his injury status and when he could return to play.

  • Kevin Love completely quits, hands Raptors 3-pointer with terrible turnover

    Clearly, Kevin Love isn't happy with how things are going in Cleveland.

  • Former NFL linebacker Geno Hayes dies of liver disease at 33

    Geno Hayes was diagnosed with chronic liver disease two years ago and entered hospice care at his mother's home last week.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.

  • Chris Weidman: ‘Anyone saying I celebrated when Anderson Silva’s leg snapped is entirely wrong’

    Chris Weidman clarifies what happened at UFC 168 in response to critics claiming karma after his own gruesome leg break at UFC 261.

  • Every goal from Real Madrid's quest for 14th Champions League

    French striker Karim Benzema has lead Real Madrid's charge towards yet another Champions League final.

  • Jorge Masvidal: 'I am a fan' of Kamaru Usman's knockout punch at UFC 261

    Masvidal is 'a fan' of the punch that knocked him out.

  • Man jailed 3 years for impersonating Conor McGregor while dealing drugs

    Police found boric acid, business cards for “McGregor Enterprise” and a meat cleaver on Mark Nye — who is not Conor McGregor, believe it or not.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Julio Jones rumors, why Lance to SF makes sense & Williams may be best RB in the class of '21

    Andy Behrens is joined by NBC Sports Edge's Thor Nystrom to talk about the Julio Jones rumors, the first round QBs, and the running back shooting up draft boards.

  • People are tuning in more than ever to watch women's sports — when will investors catch up?

    Kentucky's victory in the NCAA women's volleyball championship was the most-viewed show on ESPN2 this month.

  • Christian Pulisic becomes first USMNT player to score in Champions League semifinals (video)

    He's also the first to score against Real Madrid, and now the USMNT's all-time leading Champions League scorer.

  • Washington Football Team and Beth Wilkinson at odds over unveiling details in past sexual harassment lawsuit

    Beth Wilkinson was hired by Dan Snyder to investigate the Washington Football Team's culture and conduct.

  • March Madness betting: Nevada, other states, report enormous betting handles and revenue in March

    In a wild NCAA tournament, the real winners were the sportsbooks.

  • Chicharito thrilled with hot start, youth soccer initiative

    LOS ANGELES — With five goals in only two games, Javier Hernández is off to a spectacular start to his second year with the LA Galaxy. Chicharito’s rebound from a rough MLS debut season is going splendidly, and now the Mexican superstar is sharing his good fortune by joining an initiative to fund soccer development in underserved U.S. communities, including two respected youth organizations in Los Angeles. The cause is dear to the heart of Hernández, even though he grew up in Mexico as the scion of two generations of soccer greats. Chicharito knows what the sport did for him in his relatively privileged position, and he wants to share his passion with less-advantaged players in his new soccer home. “Man, I'm living the dream,” Hernández told The Associated Press. “I'm so grateful to be here, and I don't want to forget that I'm only human. There's no fame, no money that can make me more valuable than any other human, but I'm grateful to enjoy being here, to live and to become the best version of myself. I just want to live and to grow, and I want to help other people.” Hernández is taking a prominent role with “Team of Champions,” a charitable initiative backed by PepsiCo to invest in soccer in Latino and Black communities across the nation. The initiative will provide everything from equipment and playing opportunities to coaching and mentoring. It's one part of a commitment of more than $570 million over the next five years by PepsiCo to benefit Black and Hispanic businesses, but it's also a personal passion for Hernández, who intends to be more than a spokesman for the causes that move him. “I am conscious about the position I'm in, and I've achieved things I couldn't even dream about sometimes,” Hernández said. “I've been very lucky, very fortunate, and I'm very grateful. I want to share it with others and let them have the same opportunities that I already probably had. I also want to share the fact that if I did it, anyone can do it." Only one player in MLS history had ever done what was accomplished in the first two games of the new season by Chicharito. Hernández won his second consecutive MLS Player of the Week award on Monday after following up his two-goal performance at Inter Miami in the season opener with a hat trick at home last weekend against the New York Red Bulls. Only Houston's Brian Ching (2006) had ever scored five goals in two games to start an MLS season. Chicharito is in position to score many more goals under new coach Greg Vanney and in a new offensive attack that looks much better suited to getting the most out of its star up front. It's an abrupt, enormous change from last season, when Hernández scored only two goals in 12 matches during an injury-plagued season he called the most difficult year of his life when compounded with the coronavirus pandemic. Hernández's honesty and frankness about his struggles last season were remarkable, but with an off-season of adjustment and a new coach staff, things are looking up for both the Galaxy and their star forward. “It was quite difficult in my life in my first year here in the U.S., but now I’m really enjoying it,” Chicharito said with a laugh. “Really, I love it. Sometimes I speak more Spanish than English when I’m going around. I feel like a better version of myself.” That's why Chicharito is particularly grateful for the local connections within Team of Champions. The initiative is helping two Los Angeles-area organizations: Spartan Wolves, which gives less-privileged kids access to elite athletic training and academic preparation; and Tudela FC LA, an all-girls club pursuing full gender equity in youth soccer. Hernández's fondness for Los Angeles and its vast Latino community began well before he signed with the Galaxy, thanks to his starring role with the Mexican national team. El Tri plays regular international matches at the Rose Bowl, where it is invariably greeted as the home team. The chance to give back to soccer-loving youth in his new home was particularly appealing to Chicharito. “You can feel the love of soccer in this city, in the Latino community here,” Hernández said. “The culture here in soccer has always been amazing. Even my dad told me when they came here and played the USA, everybody loved them. ... To me, this is a city of opportunities. Whatever you want to do, if you're passionate about it, this city will help you.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Kentucky Derby 2021: Post positions, latest odds

    The post positions for the 147th Kentucky Derby have been decided.