Luxury Magazine Publisher Jason Binn Arrested on Sexual Abuse Charges, Accused of Groping 16-Year-Old Girl

Luxury magazine publisher Jason Binn has been arrested and charged with three misdemeanor counts for allegedly grabbing the buttocks of a teenager, NYPD and the Manhattan D.A.’s office confirmed to TheWrap on Monday.

According to the complaint, the unnamed 16-year-old “observed the defendant place his hand on her buttocks over her clothing and squeezed her buttocks” without her consent. The incident took place in New York City on Valentine’s Day around 8 p.m. in front of 376 Broadway, the address of upscale Italian restaurant Cipriani.

The DuJour Magazine chief was subsequently charged with one count of forcible touching, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of sexual abuse in the third degree at his arraignment on Monday.

Also Read:

‘Tiger King’ Star ‘Doc’ Antle Arrested by FBI, Charges Not Formally Announced

After being released on his own recognizance, a temporary Order of Protection was put in place, the Manhattan D.A.’s deputy director of communications and senior adviser Emily Tuttle told TheWrap.

Binn’s will next appear in court July 13. He will be represented by defense attorney Alan E. Sash, a partner at McLaughlin & Stern LLP.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.