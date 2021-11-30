This Luxury Leather Bag Brand Secretly Extended Its Cyber Monday Sale

Priyanka Chopra

They say the Black Friday-Cyber Monday stretch is a marathon, not a sprint. But sometimes, with all the deals we're rushing to comb through, it can feel like going the full 26 miles at Olympian burst speeds. If you missed an opportunity or two, we feel your pain.

Fortunately, one extremely worthwhile brand is feeling extra generous and extending its cyber sale for an extra day. Senreve, an independent luxury bag brand loved by celebrities and fashion editors alike, is offering 25 percent off a tempting selection of best-sellers, plus it's sweetening the pot even further with free gifts with purchase that you'll actually want.

Aria Belt Bag

Senreve GWP Sale

Courtesy

Shop now: $334 (Originally $445); senreve.com

Worn by Angelina Jolie and Priyanka Chopra, Senreve's leather bags are a staple in A-list closets, so it's pretty wild to see their exact styles on sale. The popular Aria Belt Bag, Maestra, and Crossbody Bags are all 25 percent off today with code CYBER25. What's more, a selection of Senreve's equally luxe ready to wear and accessories are included in the markdowns, with Cashmere Coatigans and Shearling Slippers benefiting from the sweeping sale.

What's more (and we can't believe it actually gets better), Senreve is giving away gifts with purchases. For orders over $400, you'll get a free City Scarf, orders over $600 can choose between a Statement Strap or the brand's new Passport Holder, and orders over $1,000 can pick any of the aforementioned gifts or receive a complimentary Envelope Laptop Sleeve or a Milli Maestra. The gifts themselves are valued up to $275, so these are no cheap handouts.

These luxe freebies coupled with the unreal 25 percent off discount add up to major savings, even after we expected all the best sales to be over. Senreve has a long history of its sales selling out (and quickly at that!), so we suggest taking advantage of this major offer while you still can.

Shop our favorite on-sale Senreve bags and gifts with purchase below.

Maestra Bag

Senreve GWP Sale

Courtesy

Shop now: $746 (Originally $995); senreve.com

Crossbody Bag

Senreve GWP Sale

Courtesy

Shop now: $371 (Originally $495); senreve.com

Envelope Laptop Sleeve

Senreve GWP Sale

Courtesy

Shop now: $245 (Or free with $1,000 purchase); senreve.com

Milli Maestra

Senreve GWP Sale

Courtesy

Shop now: $275 (Or free with $1,000 purchase); senreve.com