These luxury gardening tools have the Kate Moss seal of approval

Supermodel Kate Moss has left her partying days behind for gardening in the countryside, revealing the luxe tools she can't go without.

In 2021, the supermodel swapped busy London life for for quiet rural living in her Cotswolds mansion. When the star appeared on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs in 2022, she revealed she's become rather green fingered since moving to the countryside. 'I've got a membership to the garden centre and I go with my mum and we have the best time,' she said. Even adding that partying is 'boring to me now'.

In her recent guest edit of the Financial Times' How To Spend It series, Kate revealed the items she can't go without, including the gardening toolkit she swears by. And, of course, in true supermodel fashion, it's as luxe as you can get.

Among the edit of fashion, beauty and homeware buys, Kate shared her must-have garden accessory: Lorenzi Milano American walnut and leather garden toolbox, which costs a cool €1,860 (equal to £1,615).

'This is the chicest garden tool set,' Kate told the publication. 'It's made from stainless steel and walnut wood with saddle-stitched leather handles, and includes a trowel, pruners, saw and hand cultivator.'

Despite it's luxury price tag, the designer tool is now sold out online and only available for pre-order.

Another gardening accessory Kate loves, with a much more affordable price point, is a nine-litre watering can from the Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Collection. 'Pottering around my home in the country is one of my favourite things to do; it’s when I’m most happy.' Kate told FT. 'I love tending to my houseplants so a good watering can is essential. I was given this one as I’m always stealing my mum's!'

The Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Collection watering can is available to buy on Amazon or John Lewis & Partners, however, with the supermodel seal of approval, no doubt it will sell out in no time. If it's good enough for Kate...

