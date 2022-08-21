How the luxury fitness bubble popped as the pandemic wore on

·5 min read
Peloton announced layoffs, studio closures and price hikes on its signature stationary bicycle in Canada and the U.S. this month, following a sharp decline in sales. (Mark Lennihan/The Associated Press - image credit)
Peloton announced layoffs, studio closures and price hikes on its signature stationary bicycle in Canada and the U.S. this month, following a sharp decline in sales. (Mark Lennihan/The Associated Press - image credit)

Gym rats, take heed: The luxury fitness boom may very well be cooling down as high-end exercise brands like Peloton and SoulCycle struggle to make gains at this stage of the pandemic.

Peloton — the company behind a line of gadget-forward stationary bikes that enjoyed a swell of business during the early lockdown period — announced layoffs, studio closures and price hikes on its signature product in Canada and the U.S. this month, following a sharp decline in sales.

Another high-end fitness brand is struggling, outside the home: SoulCycle, the chain of group cycling studios that launched in 2006, closed 25 per cent of its locations earlier this week.

That includes a complete exit from the Canadian market with the shutdown of its lone Toronto studio, the company confirmed to CBC News.

"I think that explains the kind of popularity at the lower end of the consumer fitness market in terms of brick and mortar," said Natalia Petrzela, an associate professor at the New School in New York and author of Fit Nation: The Gains and Pains of America's Exercise Obsession.

"More people are going back to the gym in person, but it is the lower-end businesses that are thriving."

The fitness industry is between a rock and a hard place, with two previously reliable business models floundering at this stage of the pandemic. While in-person studios are still recovering from government shutdowns, at-home fitness brands are losing clientele while people favour affordable brick-and-mortar gyms and fitness centres.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Small gym owners still getting back on their feet

As pandemic-related measures relax, people are "re-evaluating their relationship to what they spend on exercise and why they want to work out," said Petrzela.

"What Peloton is experiencing is kind of a correction — not even a failure — but a correction on that over-the-top enthusiasm and excitement for home fitness at a moment when so many people had no other options," she said.

The company reported in May that its third quarter revenue fell short of expectations, taking in $964.3 million, a decline from the $1.26 billion it raked in a year earlier. Its market value plummeted by $46 million as pandemic-driven demand for at-home fitness dried up.

"But at the same time people aren't going back to work out in the same way that they did before," said Petrzela. "So something like SoulCycle, which was the darling of the boutique fitness industry, has to adjust as well."

Submitted by Sergio Pedemonte
Submitted by Sergio Pedemonte

Even as affordable gym chains thrive, small business owners are picking up the pieces two years later. One of the ongoing challenges is a shortage of qualified personal trainers, according to a Toronto-based business owner.

"There are too many personal training companies, too many gyms that require trainers, but there are no trainers," said Sergio Pedemonte, the CEO of personal training company Your House Fitness. Pedemonte runs both an at-home service and a studio and gym.

He says that he's still struggling to find trainers after a mass exodus in 2020, when many in the industry left to pursue other ventures while CERB payments provided a financial safety net.

"I think that the biggest struggle of all these in-mortar companies is that their [monthly] build-up has gone down," he said, after provincial governments shut down and restricted gym access. His business was making roughly $100,000 in monthly membership revenue when the pandemic hit — that number then swiftly fell to zero.

Your House Fitness
Your House Fitness

Sara Hodson, the president of the Fitness Industry Council of Canada, said that business owners are still reckoning with the challenges and changing consumer behaviour of 2020.

"You look at an industry that was shut down, that lost all of its revenue, that had to stay afloat, and at the same time had to reinvest in technology in order to do everything that we could to keep Canadians active," said Hodson from Vancouver.

Future business models will focus on mind-body health

The Canadian fitness industry's market size expanded in 2022 and is now on par with pre-pandemic numbers after a two-year slump, according to market research firm IBISWorld. Petrzela said more consumers have come into fitness during the pandemic.

"This is a result of the fact that the pandemic and its kind of enforced sedentary-ness led a lot of people to realize that exercise really is very important, both for general well-being and — honestly — in terms of certain COVID comorbidities," she said.

Sylvie Rosokoff
Sylvie Rosokoff

Because so many people invested in high-end home fitness setups (a basic Peloton setup has a price tag of about $1800 Cdn), most won't be willing to "shell out on a high-end health club or boutique experience," she said. Hence, the shunning of SoulCycles and Flywheels in favour of GoodLifes and Fitness Worlds.

In an industry that yo-yos between trends, Hodson and Petrzela agree that the next phase of fitness and lifestyle branding will remain a hybrid model of virtual and in-person connection.

"What we're really seeing across the industry and even when we look at global trends is this massive return to in-person connection," said Hodson, who is also the CEO of gym chain Live Well Exercise Clinic.

Submitted by Sara Hodson
Submitted by Sara Hodson

She said she has observed that her older clientele are more open and able to engage with virtual classes as a result of the pandemic, but are also returning to the company's brick-and-mortar facility.

"I think that the next popular business model is going to combine connected fitness, in-person experience and community," said Petrzela. "That'll probably engage meditation, recovery, stretching, maybe even certain forms of therapy, quite honestly, that fit under that mind-body health bracket."

"But I think that there is no question that connected fitness and home fitness is here to stay."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Toronto FC looks to build on four-game unbeaten run in key game against New England

    TORONTO — A swift turnaround at Toronto FC has the Major League Soccer club on an urgent late-season push to make the playoffs. TFC enters a key game against the visiting New England Revolution on Wednesday night just four points out of a post-season spot in the Eastern Conference. On a four-game unbeaten run since the debuts of Italian transfers Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, TFC coach Bob Bradley says the pressure is on with just nine games remaining. "It's there, we all know that,

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace