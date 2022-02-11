LUXURY FASHION GAME DREST APPOINTS LISA BRIDGETT AS NEW CEO

·4 min read

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- DREST, the business behind the world's first interactive luxury styling game, today announces Lisa Bridgett as its new CEO, as a part of planned management team evolution, at an exciting point in the company's upward growth trajectory.

Lucy Yeomans
Lucy Yeomans

Founder and Creator Lucy Yeomans, previously at Harper's Bazaar and Net-A-Porter, will become Co-Chairman and Chief Brand and Product Officer. Lucy will continue to spearhead DREST's strategic product, partnerships, brand and creative development in her role as Chief Brand & Product Officer, enabling the gaming platform's metaverse development. Lucy will be joined as Co-Chairman by investor and entrepreneur Graham Edwards.

Lisa Bridgett - previously COO - is appointed as CEO and will also join the company's board. Lisa will drive DREST's development across gaming, media, data and e-commerce as the company builds on its 250% year-on-year user growth, and prepares for rapid acceleration in 2022. Lisa, who hails from Accenture, Universal Music, Ralph Lauren and Net-A-Porter brings considerable technology, digital and e-commerce acumen.

Lucy and Lisa are focused on building the gamified, user-generated content metaverse with luxury at its core. The planned management evolution follows significant user retention and growth in 2021 for DREST, and with the luxury and lifestyle industries interest in gaming and the metaverse, increasing at record pace.

Widely recognised as the premium fashion gaming experience, DREST's leadership and momentum to date has positioned the Company perfectly to assist its partners in taking advantage of opportunities across fashion, beauty, entertainment, travel and beyond.

Lucy Yeomans, founder and Co-Chairman of DREST, said:

"We have reached an exciting moment in DREST's trajectory and, as is necessary for all start-ups at this stage, we are setting up all elements of our business for long-term success.

"Smart leaders and founders play to their strengths, which for me involves taking ownership of our product, brand and partnerships in a deeper and more focused way. When it came to appointing our CEO, Lisa was the natural choice. She is an inspiring and impressive global business leader, having achieved success with her dynamic digital competence across the industries of music, fashion and gaming.

"I'm especially proud of the fact that, in an industry where women make up the majority of the market (62% of the mobile games players are female) and yet 84%* of all executive positions are held by men, DREST has two women at the helm. We're challenging the status quo and, hopefully, setting a trend!"

Lisa Bridgett, Chief Executive Officer of DREST, said:

"I am elated at being able to drive DREST further with Lucy Yeomans, a leading visionary in the content and technology product innovation space, who has changed the user experience of luxury. In my role, I will be focused on scaling DREST through our developer ecosystem, marketing channels and strategic revenue streams, building on the impressive growth our user base is experiencing."

ABOUT DREST
Feb 2022

DREST is the world's first luxury RVR platform - where the real and virtual worlds intertwine and fashion meets fun. DREST is the leading fashion styling mobile game with creativity, user generated content, shopping, entertainment and philanthropy at its core. Founded in 2019 by Lucy Yeomans, the award-winning former editor-in-chief of PORTER, NET-A-PORTER.COM and Harper's BAZAAR UK, DREST opens the gamification portal to the luxury fashion industry and provides individuals everywhere the opportunity to play in this exciting world.

Building on proprietary avatar technology, DREST combines gamification, advertorial, e-commerce and data strategies as DREST partners with the ultimate in brands and talent in the fashion and entertainment industries - offering an unparalleled in-game experience. DREST holds the elements of metaverse at its core, providing the platform for user-generated content through its styling challenges, thus evoking the very best of user play that inspires virtual creations to become real, and rendering the real in the virtual world.

Featuring and working with over 250 luxury brands including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Prada, Off-White, Loewe, Chloé, Cartier, Burberry and Stella McCartney, DREST's digital fashion assortment is provided by both Farfetch and brands directly, enabling users to seamlessly shop the in-demand pieces they have styled with virtually in real life.

In 2020 DREST introduced some of the most forward-thinking runway names as Supermodel avatars - Natalia Vodianova, Precious Lee, Irina Shayk, Imaan Hammam and Candice Huffine who are all advocates and key figureheads for important charities and movements to which DREST has pledged to raise awareness of and revenue matching 50% of revenue earned by the Supermodels.

DREST also announced iconic talent, Mary Greenwell, as the game's Consultant Makeup Artist and acclaimed hair stylist, Sam McKnight, as the creator behind the Supermodels' exclusive virtual hair designs.

DREST is available for download on The App Store.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1744507/DREST_Lucy_Yeomans.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1744506/DREST_Lisa_Bridgett.jpg

Lisa Bridgett
Lisa Bridgett
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-fashion-game-drest-appoints-lisa-bridgett-as-new-ceo-301480289.html

SOURCE DREST

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c6031.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Black members of Biden's Cabinet mark Black History Month

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The six Black members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet on Thursday celebrated Black History Month by discussing their roles, some of which are historic firsts. Actor Taraji P. Henson and athletes Sloane Stephens and Nneka Ogwumike also took part in a separate discussion on the importance of mental health and wellness among Blacks. Cedric Richmond, a former congressman who also is Black and is a top adviser to the president, moderated a conversation about Black leadership with t

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett

    EDMONTON — With the Edmonton Oilers on the brink of a lost season and having little salary-cap flexibility available, Ken Holland had really only one option to shake up his team. On Thursday, the Oilers president of hockey operations/general manager fired head coach Dave Tippett and assistant coach Jim Playfair. Holland then named Jay Woodcroft, who'd been coaching Edmonton's AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., as the NHL team's head coach while bringing assistant coach Dave Manson with him. H

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • The NHL teams defying pre-season expectations

    The Nashville Predators refuse to be bad, it's not all doom and gloom in California but the Montreal Canadiens are playing like the worst team in the salary cap era. Which NHL team has defied pre-season expectations?

  • Two Canadian medal hopefuls crash in heartbreaking moguls final at Beijing Olympics

    Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon crashed during their moguls finals run. But their reaction was nothing short of inspiring.

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Snowboarder Parrot's slopestyle gold caps four-medal day for Canada

    BEIJING — Snowboarder Max Parrot led the way with a golden performance as Canada rebounded from a disappointing Sunday to collect four medals at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. Parrot won Canada's first gold medal in Beijing with a dominant performance in the men's snowboard slopestyle, while teammate Mark McMorris took the bronze. Speedskater Kim Boutin added a bronze medal in the women's 500-metres and Canada's ski jumpers made history with a bronze in the mixed team event. It's the second tim

  • Canada's Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined after missing podium twice

    BEIJING — Jack Crawford just kept pushing himself through each subsequent event of the Beijing Olympics until he finally reached a podium. The Toronto native won bronze in men's Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men's downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men's super-G on Tuesday. "I’ve taken on this new mentality of how do I

  • Nuis, Krol give Dutch 1-2 finish in Olympic speedskating

    BEIJING (AP) — Kjeld Nuis saw the record-setting time of his countryman and knew what awaited in his race. “This is going to hurt,” he mumbled to himself. It was all worth it. Nuis became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters, edging Dutch teammate Thomas Krol at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Krol, the reigning world champion, broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3 3/4 laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn't last very

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

    Soaking in the moment, a beaming Steven Dubois wasn't ready to share his feelings on being a first-time Olympic medallist. "If I think about it I feel like I'm going to cry," he told Radio-Canada after reaching the short track podium in his Winter Games debut. "I feel once I get the medal, the little box, everything … I can't wait to celebrate with my teammates." Dubois, the unlikeliest medal threat of Canada's speed skating trio in the men's 1,500 metres, captured silver in a penalty-filled com

  • US-born freeskier Gu wins Olympic big air gold for China

    BEIJING (AP) — Eileen Gu amassed an army of cynics when she spurned Team USA to represent China at the Beijing Games. Moments after the biggest run of her life, the 18-year-old freestyle skiing prodigy was asked about her status as a U.S. citizen, her feelings on Peng Shuai and the incessant hate she's received on social media. “If people don’t believe me, if people don’t like me, then that's their loss," Gu said. "They’re never going to win the Olympics.” Gu did just that, earning the first of

  • Bouknight says confrontation with coach was misunderstanding

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight attributed his sideline confrontation with coach James Borrego on Saturday night to a “misunderstanding,” saying it was about two competitive people trying to win. “We talked through it and it’s all good,” Bouknight said following Tuesday’s practice in his first public comments since the incident. The Hornets were outscored 35-8 by the Miami Heat in the third quarter of a blowout loss at home. Bouknight, who played only the fi

  • Auston Matthews - Jack Campbell connection was NHL All-Star highlight

    Toronto All-Stars Auston Matthews and Jack Campbell had no hesitancy in displaying their friendship and close connection during the NHL's midseason spectacle in Las Vegas. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.