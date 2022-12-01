Luxury Curators, Open Air, Relocate From Long Beach to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Open Air is a California-based lifestyle brand that struck with personality back in June of 2021, when their first retail space opened in Long Beach. The company deals in luxury streetwear staples like Yeezy and Adidas, but their distinguishing mark rests with their retail experience, driven by one-of-a-kind finds and immersive landscapes that resemble a contemporary art gallery. Open Air's tailored approach to the modern sneaker space is refreshing and provides a human edge to an otherwise digitized industry. The company officially closed their Long Beach chapter in October of this year and is nearing the grand opening of their new space in West Hollywood, the trendsetting enclave home to LA's seen-and-be-seen crowd. Riding the wave of their flagship location, Open Air is poised to disrupt the conventional sneaker market by way of personal and performative panache, inviting a sense of humanity to LA's cinematic backdrop and revitalizing the streetwear scene in one swing.

Open Air, Thursday, November 17, 2022, Press release picture

The new store officially opens on December 10th on Melrose Avenue, a colorful strip that divides West Hollywood from Beverly Hills. Open Air is energized by authenticity and creativity, building community around luxury markets so that high-end spaces are breathable and attainable. Oftentimes, the streetwear and luxury sneaker industries are stuffy and sterile, speaking directly to a demographic that cares as much about individuality as they do about artistic freedom. Open Air is the outlier, redefining what it means to be a part of that space while upholding the standards that have evolved over time. The company's new location on Melrose is an interesting, albeit fitting placement against LA's streetwear stage, because Open Air seeks to build a lifestyle around the artistry that supports luxury taste while coexisting in that very habitat.

Since the company's official founding in 2020, Open Air has integrated many different elements into their brand identity to add more value to the existing sneaker space, including a vodcast on YouTube. The retail experience is a large component of the Open Air anatomy, and it's in their store where customers will find rare, one-of-a-kind plants, exclusive apparel, top-shelf collections, and special secondhand collectibles. The new store location will be a revamped iteration of their signature style, but the notorious "honeycomb wall" is sure to make a comeback.

Open Air, Thursday, November 17, 2022, Press release picture

Open Air is a unique driving force in the streetwear landscapes, consistently pushing the envelope to offer something more. Their new location in West Hollywood is nearing completion, and followers of the brand can expect new additions (and familiar names) to the storefront that continue to challenge our understanding of what streetwear is and what it can be. Open Air offers an aesthetically energized shopping experience that moonlights as an art installation, reminding us that the evolution of streetwear is as fleeting as a creative spark--the key is to hold onto those moments and amplify their power for generations to come.

ABOUT:

Open Air is a purveyor of luxury fashion based out of Los Angeles. The company officially launched in 2020 and rose to prominence through their unique, experience-driven retail spaces. Their roster includes exclusive and top-shelf sneakers, apparel, collectibles, and secondhand home goods that position their brand as a lifestyle movement dedicated to revolutionizing the fashion space.

CONTACT:

