Luxury carmaker Ferrari sees full-year at top end of guidance

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari <RACE.MI> on Tuesday narrowed this year's guidance to the top end of its previous forecast, as shipments started to recover after production was suspended earlier this year due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The 'Cavallino Rampante'- or 'Prancing Horse'- said its adjusted core earnings would come at around 1.125 billion euros (1.01 billion pounds) this year, versus a previous guidance of between 1.075-1.125 billion euros.

Milan-listed shares in Ferrari extended gains after results were published to reach a day's high of 162.80 euros. By 1210 GMT they were up 2.2% at 160.65 euros.

In the third quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 6.4% to 330 million euros, above an average forecast of 299 million euros from analysts polled by Reuters.







