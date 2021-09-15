These luxurious products for your skin are totally worth the splurge

treat yourself

In this episode of In the Know: Treat Yourself, host Melanie Sutrathada shares some of her favorite luxurious, splurge-worthy skincare products that are guaranteed to help you look and feel your very best!

“Skincare—It’s so important to keep up with, yet it sometimes seems impossible to find the right products when there are just about a gajillion brands out there saying that they have the miracle products,” said Melanie. Luckily, Melanie is here to help curate the best of the best, so you can make sure to spend your money wisely!

For Melanie, the essential starter to any high-end skincare routine is a quality face scrub. Melanie’s choice, which she admits is a little “bougie,” is the Chanel Sublimage Les Grains De Vanille Vanilla Seed Face Scrub. “It is so fancy that I can barely even name it,” says Melanie while struggling through the wordy title.

Melanie suggests using the pricey scrub a few times a week. And it even comes equipped with a mini spatula to help you apply it. “You’re gonna apply this to your face and neck and then you’re gonna rinse with water,” said Melanie.

“This is a stunning, smooth face scrub that really helps to purify and refine your face with the use of vanilla and jojoba seeds,” explained Melanie, who promised that the smooth scrub will give your skin a “glowing, radiant appearance.”

The next skincare product Melanie recommends is the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence. “It is a super powerful essence that millions of women have used,” said Melanie. The essence, which is also being called “miracle water,” is “best used after your face wash and toner, but before your moisturizer,” according to the host.

“This lightweight formula absorbs into your skin faster than water,” explained Melanie. Plus, the naturally derived formula “mimics your skin’s naturally moisturizing factors,” which ensures your skin will stay true to itself!

To round out her elegant skincare routine, Melanie reaches for the Tatcha Dewy Skin Care Cream. “As someone with really, really dry skin, this moisturizer has really done wonders,” said Melanie. The all-natural moisturizer is made with Japanese purple rice, an ancient grain that’s been “used forever to celebrate longevity and vitality,” according to Melanie, as well as Okinawa algae blend and botanical extracts. Plus, it’s fully vegan and cruelty-free!

Story continues

The world of high-end skincare can feel massive and intimidating, but knowing where to look can have your skin looking and feeling like a million bucks!

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

If you liked this article, check out In The Know’s other stories on style.

More from In The Know:



Bride faces backlash over ‘insane’ post-wedding demand: ‘That is ridiculous’



Rifle Paper Co. just launched floral puzzles that are gorgeously impossible



Reese Witherspoon’s young adult book pick is a ‘love letter to Black girls’

The post These luxurious products for your skin are totally worth the splurge appeared first on In The Know.