Luxurious lodge is the priciest home for sale in North Carolina at $29.7M. Look inside

A jaw-dropping estate nestled in a scenic mountaintop in the community of Linville happens to be the most expensive home for sale in North Carolina.

Named the Lazy Bear Lodge, the 10,065-square-foot residence is listed for a whopping $29.75 million thanks to its 340-degree views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the fact that it’s offered furnished with “an extensive Western art collection spanning three centuries,” a news release says.

The property consists of a 8,700-square-foot lodge along with a 2,701-square-foot folly house and a 1,006-square-foot Hobbit-style guest house (which even has a circular door inspired by the “Lord of the Rings” films, the Wall Street Journal reports.)

“This luxurious lodge was designed to graciously blend with its breathtaking natural setting,” listing agent Marilyn Wright said in a release. ”Its practical living spaces, extraordinary décor and unmatched amenities are paired with a prime location to appeal to the discerning buyer seeking an elevated mountain lifestyle.”

Features of the primary lodge include:

Massive great room

Gourmet kitchen

Reading room

Log wine bar

Terrace

Folly house features:

Full kitchen

Dining area

Dance floor

Fire pit

The property was designed by “architect Bob Mann of ATTIC Design in collaboration with interior designer Pamela McKay of Dianne Davant and Associates,” the release says.

The listing is held by Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

Linville is about 65 miles northeast of Asheville.

