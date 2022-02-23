Luxurious home perched on private island listed in Minnesota for $6.6M. Take a look

The interior of a house for sale in White Bear Township, Minnesota, for $6.6 million is bursting with sophistication from every corner. However, there’s something a potential new owner should know:

Aerial view

You’ve got to really — and we mean really — value privacy over everything else.

Interior

The 5-bedroom, 6.5-plus-bathroom home sits quietly on a private island about a half-mile offshore on Bald Eagle Lake. While it looks isolated and harder to get into than Fort Knox, the owner told Realtor.com that it’s fairly easy to reach the house.

Dining area and kitchen

“In the winter, you would drive across [on the ice]” owner Nathan Landucci told Realtor. “In the summer, you would boat across. In the transition time, we have a Hovercraft that comes with the house and it hovers over water, ice, snow, anything.”

Interior

But once the issue of reaching the island is secure, the pristine elegance of the 9,414-square-foot home overwhelms in the best way possible. From the breathtaking views from every window, to the technology-based sleekness that comes with owning a smart home, the home is definitely a hidden treasure.

Interior

According to the listing on Realtor, high-end features include:

Bedroom

Chef’s kitchen

LL bar

Garage bar

Racquetball court

Decks covering 1500 square feet

Theater

Skylights

Bathroom

“You get 360-degree views of water, and it’s very private. You don’t really have any neighbors,” Landucci said to Realtor. “It’s a cool thing to have — and it’s really a trophy property in the Twin Cities. For somebody who has the wherewithal to buy an island, it’s something that’s so unique.”

Theater

The seclusion is perfect if you ever just want to get away from the noise of the city and you have everything you’ll ever need in one spot in order to live comfortably and luxuriously.

Racquetball court

White Bear Township is about 20 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

Interior

