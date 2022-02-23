Luxurious home perched on private island listed in Minnesota for $6.6M. Take a look
The interior of a house for sale in White Bear Township, Minnesota, for $6.6 million is bursting with sophistication from every corner. However, there’s something a potential new owner should know:
You’ve got to really — and we mean really — value privacy over everything else.
The 5-bedroom, 6.5-plus-bathroom home sits quietly on a private island about a half-mile offshore on Bald Eagle Lake. While it looks isolated and harder to get into than Fort Knox, the owner told Realtor.com that it’s fairly easy to reach the house.
“In the winter, you would drive across [on the ice]” owner Nathan Landucci told Realtor. “In the summer, you would boat across. In the transition time, we have a Hovercraft that comes with the house and it hovers over water, ice, snow, anything.”
But once the issue of reaching the island is secure, the pristine elegance of the 9,414-square-foot home overwhelms in the best way possible. From the breathtaking views from every window, to the technology-based sleekness that comes with owning a smart home, the home is definitely a hidden treasure.
According to the listing on Realtor, high-end features include:
Chef’s kitchen
LL bar
Garage bar
Racquetball court
Decks covering 1500 square feet
Theater
Skylights
“You get 360-degree views of water, and it’s very private. You don’t really have any neighbors,” Landucci said to Realtor. “It’s a cool thing to have — and it’s really a trophy property in the Twin Cities. For somebody who has the wherewithal to buy an island, it’s something that’s so unique.”
The seclusion is perfect if you ever just want to get away from the noise of the city and you have everything you’ll ever need in one spot in order to live comfortably and luxuriously.
White Bear Township is about 20 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
Home for sale in Ohio has a sweet — and tasty — surprise in the basement. Take a peek
Prepare to be dazzled by elegant — and historic — house listed in Georgia for $5.7M