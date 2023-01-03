This 'Luxurious' Best-Selling Towel Set with Over 34,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 45% Off at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

There's nothing better than getting out of a hot shower or relaxing bath knowing there's a plush towel waiting for you. Like bed sheets, the best bath towels are an investment worth making.

That's where the American Soft Linen 6-Piece Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set comes in. Right now, Amazon's best-selling bath towel set is on sale for $40 in every color. These top-rated linens are Standard 100 by OEKO-Tex certified, which means they are free of hundreds of harmful chemicals. Also, each towel features double stitching, strengthening the fabric and preventing it from fraying.

Buy It! American Soft Linen 6-Piece Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set in White, $39.99 (orig. $72.95); amazon.com

Included in the set are two oversized bath towels measuring 27 by 54 inches, two hand towels, and four washcloths, all made from 100 percent Turkish cotton that's absorbent and soft to the touch, according to shoppers. They are available in 15 colors, ranging from neutrals to brighter shades, so at least one is bound to match your bathroom's design.

To properly care for the towels, you should wash them separately in warm water with no bleach or fabric softener and tumble dry on a low or medium heat setting, according to the brand, which also recommends washing them before first use.

Over 34,000 Amazon shoppers have given these popular bath towels a five-star rating, with many calling them "luxurious" and "soft and absorbent" in their reviews. One reviewer raved, "My bathroom feels like a luxury hotel thanks to these."

"These blew my expectations out of the water!" another happy customer wrote, adding, "They are so soft and fluffy and they feel much thicker than they look!"

Many also praise how "durable" the towels are, with one saying, "They've held up to a number of washings and regular use with no signs of problems at all."

Shop the American Soft Linen 6-Piece Towel Set at Amazon before this New Year's sale discount expires. Keep scrolling to check out more colors!

Buy It! American Soft Linen 6-Piece Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set in Burgundy Red,$39.99 (orig. $72.95); amazon.com

Buy It! American Soft Linen 6-Piece Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set in Rockride Gray, $39.99 (orig. $72.95); amazon.com

Buy It! American Soft Linen 6-Piece Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set in Violet Purple, $39.99 (orig. $72.95); amazon.com

