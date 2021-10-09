Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.13

The board of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.13 per share on the 3rd of November. This means the annual payment is 2.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Luxfer Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Luxfer Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 42% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Luxfer Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 4. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Unfortunately, Luxfer Holdings' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Our Thoughts On Luxfer Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Luxfer Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

