The Luxe Tote Bag Jennifer Garner Brought on a Family Road Trip Is Secretly on Sale Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Jennifer Garner attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The right bag makes all the difference when it comes to packing for a trip. According to editors and celebrities, one Mary Poppins tote fits everything you need and more for easy access while traveling — and it's marked down right now.

The MZ Wallace Deluxe Medium Tote Bag is chock-full of zippered compartments and pockets that make reaching your ID, phone, and face mask easy-peasy at the airport. And today, it's 20 percent off at discount retailer Gilt. After traveling with this MZ Wallace bag, a PEOPLE editor swore off all other totes, and they also commute with it since its spacious interior can fit a laptop and a lunchbox.

As for the A-list seal of approval, back in December, Jennifer Garner brought the MZ Wallace tote on a road trip with her three kids, and the amount she fit inside was shocking. From games to snacks to chargers (and even a bra!), the 13 Going on 30 actress stored all the essentials and much more inside this luxe travel bag.

MZ Wallace Bags Sale

Gilt

Buy It! MZ Wallace Deluxe Medium Tote in Black, $219.99 (orig. $275); gilt.com

Over $200 for a tote isn't chump change, but the amount of use you're bound to get out of this MZ Wallace bag is worth the investment. Interior and exterior pockets and a detachable pouch make organizing the contents of your bag simple, and not only is the nylon fabric easy to clean, but the brand's signature quilted design is sophisticated-looking, too.

A handful of other MZ Wallace bags are also discounted at Gilt right now, including backpacks, crossbodies, and duffel bags. To access this MZ Wallace sale, simply sign up to become a Gilt member for free with your email address.

MZ Wallace Bags on Sale at Gilt

Story continues

RELATED: I Tried the Super Comfy Running Shoe Brand That Jennifer Garner Wears — and My Feet Have Never Been Happier

If you favor backpacks, the MZ Wallace Metro Deluxe Backpack is designed very similarly to the Metro Tote, just with shoulder straps. Easily store water bottles in the side pockets and a laptop, book, and much more inside. A luggage sleeve conveniently allows you to rest the bag on your suitcase while you open it at the airport.

MZ Wallace Bags Sale

Gilt

Buy It! MZ Wallace Metro Deluxe Backpack, $219.99 (orig. $275); gilt.com

This MZ Wallace Crossbody, on sale for $110, features the smart interior and exterior compartments the brand is known for, just on a smaller scale. Adjust the shoulder strap longer and wear it across your body or keep it tight and carry it as a shoulder bag.

MZ Wallace Bags Sale

Gilt

Buy It! MZ Wallace Metro Flat Crossbody, $109.99 (orig. $135); gilt.com

There's a reason Jennifer Garner brought her MZ Wallace tote on a family road trip: Its clever design keeps things tidy so you don't have to worry about functionality, just fun. Shop more MZ Wallace bags on sale at Gilt below.

MZ Wallace Bags Sale

Gilt

Buy It! MZ Wallace Jimmy Travel Duffel Bag, $219.99 (orig. $275); gilt.com

MZ Wallace Bags Sale

Gilt

Buy It! MZ Wallace Deluxe Medium Tote in Navy, $219.99 (orig. $275); gilt.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.