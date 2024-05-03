Luton waste chance to start great escape in draw with Everton

Despite late pressure, Rob Edwards' Luton were unable to find the winner that would have lifted them above Nottingham Forest - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Elijah Adebayo marked his return from injury with a goal for Luton but it was not enough. The Hatters needed to win to apply any significant pressure upon relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

Adebayo, missed so badly up front for almost all of a two-month spell that brought just one victory in his absence, cancelled out Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s penalty opener for the Toffees, who no longer have any on-field worries to add to their myriad off-field problems.

But Nottingham Forest, ahead of the Hatters on goal difference, can move further ahead today by beating Sheffield United, and Burnley can overtake Rob Edwards’ side with a win over Newcastle.

Luton made two changes from the side that lost 2-1 at Wolves last weekend, with Adebayo making a long-awaited return from injury. The striker had been missing since February 10, with Rob Edwards’ side winning just once in his absence. Fred Onyedinma also returned as Jordan Clark and Daiki Hashioka dropped to the bench.

It was a similar story for Everton as chief goal source Calvert-Lewin came back in for Youssef Chermiti as the away side looked to add to an impressive burst of three successive wins, all at home.

Luton made a muscular start, with ex-Evertonian Ross Barkley immediately on the ball and Tahith Chong twice making use of space on the left. The second foray saw defender Reece Burke try his luck from distance but his shot bounced off a defender.

Chong was soon back again and this time Jordan Pickford came out to meet him. The Luton man went down in the box but referee Tim Robinson ruled that contact, if there had been any, was minimal and VAR did not intervene.

James Garner was booked for hauling Chong down as the side with more to play for continued to have more of the play. Referee Robinson was required to adjudicate in the Luton penalty area, when Teden Mengi challenged Dwight McNeil and once again said no foul. VAR agreed.

Hatters goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski had to make a smart save when Mengi diverted a McNeil cross towards his own goal but the defender was in the right place to block Garner’s follow-up shot.

The tide had turned and this time VAR David Coote recommended Robinson take a trip to the monitor in the 22nd minute to see that the reckless Mengi had wrapped his arms around Jarrad Branthwaite off the ball. A penalty was inevitable and Calvert-Lewin stuck it away, down the middle as Kaminski dived to his right, getting a faint flick with a boot.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin rolls his penalty down the middle - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Luton had to show some mettle and did just that, with Adebayo triumphantly smashing in an equaliser on the half-hour mark. Albert Lokonga swung a cross to the back post where only Ashley Young, booed for his Watford connections, had a hope of stopping him. Young was toppling to the turf however as the Luton man chested the ball down and fired low across Pickford. VAR had a look but the goal stood.

Adebayo outwits Young to fire in Luton's equaliser - REUTERS/David Klein

Kaminski kept Luton in the game with a superb reflex save to deny Calvert-Lewin. McNeil headed across goal for the striker to nod goalwards but the Hatters goalkeeper was able to palm it over.

Barkley had another go at the other end but his long-distance effort was straight at Pickford. Sub Luke Berry almost won it at the death but Pickford was able to save - and an over-head kick from the same player was blocked.

Andros Townsend, another ex-Toffee, saw a drive blocked in a frantic finish but Everton held on.



Luton 1 Everton 1: follow the latest reaction below

10:44 PM BST

Rob Edwards speaking to Sky Sports

I feel disappointed, we had to win the game. We are still in this fight as we speak. I’m proud of the performance we gave but it would have been huge tonight.

You can’t guarantee wins at any level never mind the Premier League. Everton played well, they had some good weeks and had a celebration this week as well. Almost but we’ve had a lot of them this year.

We played really well. We’ve played like that for a big chunk of the season. It gives me confidence even if we don’t win. You see the lads progressing and growing into the league. That is my job as well.

(Adebayo’s) not fully fit but he showed what he could do. We lost a lot of key players at the same time and the squad was really thin.

There’s a long way to go and it’s over to them (Nottingham Forest) tomorrow. There’s a situation that’s going on that’s out of our control that isn’t ideal.

I’ve heard Nuno (Espirito Santo) talking about it as well. It’s unique, I don’t really understand it. Everyone would just like to know where they stand.

10:30 PM BST

James Tarkowski speaking to Sky Sports

Mentality, togetherness and everyone on board. That’s not just players, it’s staff and fans. We managed to get a point on the board.

It’s the season’s work. We had a great win last week and now have a great opportunity to see where we would have finished without the deduction. We’ve defended really well this year, apart from the Chelsea game.

We’ve been working towards a goal of improving the squad mentality and the togetherness and we have done. We continue building.

We’ve got a home game next week against Sheffield United and it’s a great opportunity to play in front of our fans and put on a show because they deserve it.

10:29 PM BST

Sean Dyche speaking to BBC Match of the Day

We weren’t where we’ve been performance-wise, but credit to them though. They put the pressure on with a lot of long and diagonal balls - there’s nothing wrong with that by the way. Overall we dealt with that pretty well, though they did score a goal from that.

Another day, I know there’s a lot of news and noise recently about penalties, but I’m amazed we didn’t have another one.

The one on Dwight McNeil, I’ve seen it back and his foot has clearly gone on top of Dwight’s foot. That one, from the penalties I’ve seen this season, I’m very surprised they’ve not given that.

I thought we were a bit off it, not on the beach by the way. But the quality of the play and the demand of winning just softened a little.

We’re playing against a team who are fighting for their lives and fair play to them. Nobody gave them a chance at the start of the season.

10:27 PM BST

Elijah Adebayo speaking to Sky Sports

The boys were a little bit flat in there but we’ll see what happens tomorrow, we obviously know that we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do and then not really worry about the rest.

We’ve just got to keep trying to win games and then we’ll see where we are come the end of the season. But the boys know that they gave everything out there and we pushed them right to the end, made them defend.

It was tough. I’ve just come back from a long-term injury. Today it was about conserving my energy and get in the box to score the goals.

We thought we could get some crosses in the box and we’ve got me and Carlton Morris in there trying to head it. It’s something I’ve learned coming through and I’ve kept it to this day.

He (Rob Edwards) says we gave it everything and we have to rest and recover for the next day. We put something on for the fans that they can proud of again.

10:04 PM BST

Full time! Luton 1 Everton 1

Luton were pressing and pressing but were unable to find that crucial winner. Despite an impressive point for the Hatters there is a sense of defeat at Kenilworth Road after they performed so well, particularly in the second half.

Rob Edwards’ men are now level on points with Nottingham Forest and are just two ahead of Burnley having played one game more. Luton have Sheffield United up next before Arsenal on the final day.

Luton manager Rob Edwards - Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

10:01 PM BST

90+7 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Wow, what a chance! The ball drops to Townsend’s whose effort his blocked and put wide by Branthwaite.

10:01 PM BST

90+6 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

A spectacular acrobatic effort by Berry is deflected over by an Everton defender.

Everton clear but then immediately concede a free-kick on the edge of their box. Last-chance saloon for Luton.

Berry's acrobatic effort. - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

09:59 PM BST

90+5 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

As Luton press Gomes looks to counter but can’t capitalise on the gaps created.

A couple of delightful Barkley passes leads to a chance for Berry which Pickford tips round the post.

Kaminski is up for the corner.

09:58 PM BST

90+4 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

The referee pauses play to stop a tussle involving Lokonga. Gomes is then booked for complaining to the referee about the stoppage. Take two and Morris is able to clear.

Luton win a free-kick in their own half which falls to Mengi but his long-range effort is tame and comfortable for Pickford.

09:55 PM BST

90+2 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Woodrow’s curling is blocked by the chest of Tarkowski. Chermiti then does excellently to win a free-kick inside Luton’s half and ease pressure on his team.

McNeil’s delivery is flicked behind for a corner off a retreating Woodrow.

09:53 PM BST

90 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Beto concedes a free-kick as he attempts to hold the ball up.

The fourth official reveals there will be an additional six minutes to play.

09:51 PM BST

86 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Substitution for Luton.

Luke Berry, who scored recently against Brentford, comes on for Tahith Chong who then earns the Man of the Match award from Jamie Carragher.

09:49 PM BST

85 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Lokonga wins the ball back for Luton in midfield who look to pounce on Everton but the visitors manage to get men back in shape.

Woodrow then fires an audacious effort over the bar from range. They need more than that if they are to claim three points.

09:47 PM BST

83 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Chermiti starts brightly down Everton’s bright but their attacking move ends in Kaminski’s hands.

Barkley then produces a viscous volley from the edge of the box that unfortunately for Luton is down Pickford’s throat.

Down the other end Beto finds himself one-on-one with Osho and falls to the ground appealing for a penalty but his appeals are waved away.

09:44 PM BST

78 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Double substitution for Everton.

Beto and Chermiti come on for Idrissa Gueye and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has had another impressive performance.

Substitution for Luton.

The other goalscorer also makes way as Andros Townsend replaces Elijah Adebayo.

09:42 PM BST

76 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

What a save from Kaminski! McNeil heads the ball back across goal and Calvert-Lewin leaps high to direct a header towards goal but it is well tipped over by the Belgian keeper.

A possible penalty is then cleared by VAR after the Everton striker appeared to be held round the neck by Burke from the subsequent corner.

09:40 PM BST

75 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

The ball pinballs around the box and eventually falls to Barkley but there are too many bodies in the way for his effort to trouble Pickford.

Another double-change is potentially on the way for the Toffees.

09:38 PM BST

73 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

A substitution now for Luton as Cauley Woodrow comes on for Fred Onyedinma. A positive change for the Hatters.

Luton continue to pile on the pressure and win another corner down that left-hand side.

09:34 PM BST

69 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

A familiar combination of Doughty to Morris but the Luton skipper doesn’t get a clean contact on his headed effort.

Harrison then produces Everton’s first effort of the second half. A deflection sends his volley looping towards the top corner but Kaminski saves well.

Chong then goes on a remarkable run down Luton’s left but confusion with Doughty sees the ball comically deflect out for a goal-kick.

09:31 PM BST

67 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Substitution for Everton.

As Luton win another corner Ashley Young now makes way for Seamus Coleman - perhaps the result of the previous knock to the head.

09:30 PM BST

66 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Chong sparks into life after a quiet spell since his bright start and wins a corner after a run down Luton’s left.

After Chong kept the move alive from the corner, Barkley heads over from another terrific - you guessed it - Doughty cross. Luton by far the stronger team here.

09:28 PM BST

63 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Everton clear the resulting corner but can’t hang on to the ball as Luton continue to mount the pressure and win another free-kick in an advanced position.

Luton will be desperate to make the most of Doughty’s deliveries as he swings in another delightful ball but to no avail. The referee then awards a dubious foul to Luton after Calvert-Lewin appeared to be held by Osho.

09:25 PM BST

60 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Calvert-Lewin does well to hold the ball up, draw a foul and ease the pressure on Everton.

The ball comes straight back though as Barkley chops back and forth looking for an opening. Everton win another foul but Luton quickly win it back once again and earn themselves a corner.

09:20 PM BST

56 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Young finds himself with acres of space from a quick free-kick and floats a ball into the danger-zone.

Everton work a resulting corner short but Gomes’ wicked delivery can’t find an Everton head. Morris then wins a free-kick on the halfway line for the home side.

09:19 PM BST

54 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Double substitution for Everton.

A revamp in midfield for the visitors as James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure make way for Andre Gomes and Amadou Onana.

09:17 PM BST

53 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Barkley has some nice touches in the midfield before Chong draws another foul, this time from Gueye who picks up Everton’s second yellow card of the game.

Doughty’s expert delivery from the free kick is met by defender Mengi but his header balloons over.

09:15 PM BST

51 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Burke works a ball well into the channel but Onyedinma’s early delivery is cleared for a throw in.

Osho then cuts in from the left and looks to curl a speculative effort into the right of the goal but Pickford has it covered as it drifts wide.

09:13 PM BST

49 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Barkley floats a ball in Morris’ direction but Young does well to head clear and gets a knock from the Luton striker for his troubles.

After a check from the physios Young is back on his feet and looks ready to continue.

09:11 PM BST

48 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Adebayo immediately causes problems for Branthwaite as he latches on to a long knock but the ball just gets away from him for a goal-kick as he looks to beat the Everton defender.

After another nervous moment in their own box, Luton enjoy a spell of comfortable possession.

09:08 PM BST

Second half kicks off

Everton kick us off for a crucial second period.

There are no changes from either side.

09:05 PM BST

Plenty of goals when it comes to Luton

Heading into the second half Everton will take confidence from Luton’s poor defensive record particularly in recent weeks with the Hatters conceding 12 in their last three.

But Sean Dyche’s side will be wary of the attacking threat they carry too. Rob Edward’s men have scored in all but one of their home games this season showing the threat they pose at Kenilworth Road.

08:54 PM BST

Half-time!

Luton go close twice on the stroke of half-time but will pleased to go in level having fallen behind. In what was a very entertaining opening period both sides looked dangerous going forward and vulnerable in defense - more goals in the second period would be no surprise.

08:52 PM BST

45+6 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Morris goes close again! Burke’s high cross makes it all the way to Doughty who floats another ball to the back post that Morris meets with an excellent header but it is cleared off the line by Godfrey.

08:50 PM BST

45+4 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Morris goes close! The Luton skipper picks the ball up on the right of the box, cuts in and whistles an effort past Pickford’s right-hand post.

08:48 PM BST

45+2 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Harrison, now on his left foot, delivers a teasing in-swinging cross that Luton make a mess of and are fortunate to clear for a corner.

A series of headers follows and as Everton look to maintain pressure Harrison is unable to salvage a ball over the top and skews it out for a goal-kick.

08:46 PM BST

45 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

There will be no less than six minutes of added time.

Doughty fails to connect properly with his effort on goal as the ball arrives to him at the back post.

08:45 PM BST

43 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Harrison looks to cross with his weaker right foot but it is not quite as effective as his left as the ball floats out for a throw-in on the opposite side.

The game has gone into a slight lull as it appears the home side are satisfied going into half-time level. Chong is booked for a rather rash and clumsy challenge on Godfrey. The resulting delivery from McNeil causes Luton a headache as the ball deflects around the box but the home side scramble it clear.

08:41 PM BST

39 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

Everton look to combine down their right hand side before switching the play and working the ball well through the centre. The move breaks down with Godfrey’s wayward pass but the defender wins the ball back almost immediately.

Harrison looks to take on Doughty as he cuts in and his cross come shot is not far from the top left corner but goes out for a goal-kick.

08:38 PM BST

35 min: Luton 1 Everton 1

The home side continue to mount the pressure on the visitors and earn a corner that is eventually gathered by Pickford.

Tarkowski is then in the right place at the right time to clear well before Doughty pops up in a dangerous position in the box but can’t direct his cross to a Luton shirt.

08:31 PM BST

GOAL! Adebayo brings Luton level

An excellent goal from the Luton striker who brings down Lokonga’s long ball with his chest, bullies Young out of the way and strikes well with his left-foot to beat Pickford. Young appeals for a foul but Tim Robinson deems it fair.

This was the 26-year-old’s tenth strike of the season and his return to the side could be pivotal at such a crucial stage.

Adebayo brings Luton level - Andrew Kearns - CameraSport

08:30 PM BST

29 min: Luton 0 Everton 1

Luton look to respond quickly and Doughty’s excellent cross to the back post is nodded back by Morris but the Luton forwards just can’t get on the end of it.

Kenilworth Road is still bouncing despite seeing their team go behind once again. The Hatters enjoy a good spell of possession.

08:25 PM BST

GOAL! Calvert-Lewin converts from the spot

Calvert-Lewin places his effort down the middle and while Kaminski gets a foot on to the striker’s penalty it was not enough to keep it out.

This was Calvert-Lewin’s seventh Premier League goal of the season making him the Toffees’ top-scorer in the competition this campaign.

Calvert-Lewin opens the scoring - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

08:23 PM BST

21 min: Luton 0 Everton 0

Penalty for Everton!

The referee has been sent to check a possible penalty for Mengi holding onto Branthwaite as the previous corner was delivered.

Tim Robinson points to the spot and Everton have a great chance to take the lead. The defender can have few complaints.

08:21 PM BST

19 min: Luton 0 Everton 0

Everton go close twice! McNeil’s cross is almost turned into his goal by Mengi but Kaminski saves well, the defender then blocks well from Garner’s effort from the centre of the box.

Calvert-Lewin’s sumptuous first touch and low ball across the box causes problems but is turned behind for another corner that is cleared.

08:19 PM BST

18 min: Luton 0 Everton 0

McNeil then delivers a free-kick into the Luton box that goes over everyone. Garner is able to keep the pressure on and his excellent ball into the box is deflected behind for a corner.

Morris heads away but Everton keep the pressure on Luton.

08:17 PM BST

16 min: Luton 0 Everton 0

McNeil goes down in the box and is convinced he should have a penalty after a challenge from Mengi from behind, the referee less so.

The video referee assistant agrees and play goes on. It looks like the right call despite slight contact.

08:14 PM BST

13 min: Luton 0 Everton 0

Garner fouls Adebayo and will have to be careful now after an early booking.

Calvert Lewin is then fouled by Osho as he wins the flick-on. It feels Everton will be looking to the forward’s aerial presence throughout the evening.

08:12 PM BST

11 min: Luton 0 Everton 0

Sky Sports show 64% of Luton’s action has come down their left, a sign of Chong’s brilliant start.

Barkley looks to play a long diagonal but Morris is ruled to have fouled Young.

08:10 PM BST

8 min: Luton 0 Everton 0

Chong has started brightly and his quick feet see him approach the Everton area but his driving run is well defended.

The former Manchester United youngster picks up the ball again two minutes later and is caught by James Garner who clips Chong’s heels and picks up the first yellow card of the game. Morris meets the resulting free-kick but it is then cleared by Everton.

08:06 PM BST

5 min: Luton 0 Everton 0

There are strong appeals for a Luton penalty as Chong takes the ball past Pickford and goes down but the replays show the England goalkeeper pulled away and made little contact.

08:04 PM BST

4 min: Luton 0 Everton 0

Everton look to get some sort of control of possession and win a free-kick just inside of their own half which Pickford takes but is comfortably defended by Luton.

Ashley Young is being welcomed with boos from the Luton fans, as is Barkley by the Everton faithful.

08:02 PM BST

2 min: Luton 0 Everton 0

Luton start the game on the front foot as Chong threatens down Everton’s right on two occasions before Burke’s long-range effort is blocked.

The crowd respond with a huge roar before the ball is out for a goal-kick.

08:00 PM BST

Kick-off

Luton get the match underway with the home side kicking from right to left.

07:57 PM BST

The teams make their way out

Kenilworth Road is in good voice as the sides emerge from the tunnel.

07:56 PM BST

Luton searching for form

Luton are in desperate need for a win tonight after losing five of their last six and winning just once in their last 14 league fixtures.

07:43 PM BST

Sean Dyche on Sky Sports

Within the adversity that came our way, we handled it and stayed focused on the job in hand and delivered a big week of course after really tough results.

You’ve got to perform under pressure and we’ve shown that we can do that, we’ve earnt the right to have a bit of freedom and enjoy the last three games but the best way of enjoying games is to win.

They’re having a tough time, they’re going to be fighting of course, but we’ve got to see through that and deliver another big performance and get a nice win.

07:39 PM BST

Tom Lockyer talking to Sky Sports

Rob (Edwards) has said to me whatever you feel comfortable doing you’re more than welcome to do, so I feel like I want to be a little bit more involved now if I can help that lads in any sort of way.

It’s a massive game, there’s no shying away from it tonight. You would have probably taken this position at the start of the season - I hope the fans see it like that as well and they get a right atmosphere going and we can make it a difficult night for Everton.

It was always going to be a difficult season for us. Putting that with 13 injuries and I’d say eight or nine of them are probably starters. When you’re running a tight squad that Luton are with the budget we’ve got, losing any sort of players is going to be tough.

It’s great we’ve got Eli (Adebayo) back now, Carlton (Morris) has had to carry a lot of the load up front on his own.

Tom Lockyer speaks to Kelly Cates - Andrew Kearns - CameraSport

07:31 PM BST

Gary Neville on Sky Sports

Luton are going to be desperate tonight, they’re going to know they need to win tonight, this is a game that’s a must-win for them.

Maybe Everton might not go that extra inch that they did do in that week when they were obviously fantastic to stay up in this league. They’ve done the hard work now Everton.

07:10 PM BST

Those teams in full

Luton: Kaminski, Burke, Mengi, Osho, Onyedinma, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Chong, Morris, Adebayo.

Subs: Shea, Berry, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Clark, Krul, Hashioka, Townsend, Johnson.

Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Harrison, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Keane, Onana, Danjuma, Virginia, Beto, Andre Gomes, Coleman, Chermiti, Dobbin.

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)

07:05 PM BST

Just one change for the Toffees as Calvert-Lewin returns

07:03 PM BST

Two changes for Luton as Adebayo starts

Your Friday night Hatters 🫡 pic.twitter.com/BDWRrQPfLG — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 3, 2024

03:56 PM BST

Dyche admits he still has to win over Everton doubters

Everton manager Sean Dyche feels he still has work to do to fully convince doubters he is a ‘good fit’ for the club despite a second successful fight against relegation.

Dyche has just enjoyed his finest week since taking over, three successive wins guaranteeing the club has not paid the ultimate price for the eight point deduction.

“I said I have to earn the right to fit in here and I have to earn the right to be Everton’s manager and I still think I am doing. So I don’t take it for granted, I can assure you,” said Dyche.

“At the end of last season they thought it was a good fit. Then they say it wasn’t a good fit.

“Then we got the points [deduction] and won four on the trot and it was the best fit in the world. Then you’re not a fit and now I am a fit again. But that is life as a manager.

“The highs and lows, the hits and misses, the hero to zero as I call it, that’s just part of the job. Here it’s just more evident, quicker to go up and down and more drastic I think – not that I’m moaning about it in any way.”

Everton would have a chance of a top-10 finish but for the eight-point penalty, underlining the improvement on previous years.

But there remains a philosophical debate as to whether Dyche’s playing style is a reflection of ‘needs must’ given the resources available, or reflective of a coach who will always be associated with fire-fighting at the wrong end of the league table.

With uncertainty surrounding Everton’s takeover – and the prospect of another points deduction ahead of next season still possible – it’s a slim hope that Dyche will have the resources to aim higher than keeping the club in the Premier League next season, too.

“There’s loads to do,” he said.

“Ever since I have been here I have tried to bring the reality – what I call the ‘truth line’ – to every club. There is still a truth to the situation that this club is not where it was financially three or four or five or six years ago when new money came into it. It is quite clearly not there. They had a go going down that road and obviously there was a price to pay. I could pull wool over your eyes and give you smoke and mirrors and say it is going to be glorious and we are going to win everything, but it is still not the situation we are in. It is a building process and it is a very difficult building process for me because I am picking up the bits of others and trying to deal with points deductions and all sorts. That’s the job in hand.”

03:52 PM BST

03:51 PM BST

Preview: Lucky pants

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of Luton Town vs Everton – a match the home side need to win to overtake Nottingham Forest at least for a few hours before the club currently in 17th play Sheffield United tomorrow. Luton, hampered by injuries, are not in great shape having won only once and drawn three of their last 14 Premier League games while Everton, on a roll with three victories on the trot and four in the last five, are sitting fairly pretty in 15th, 11 points clear of danger, in spite of the two points deductions for their breaches of spending limits over the past couple of seasons.

Luton cannot call on Tom Lockyer, Jacob Brown, Issa Kabore, Marvelous Nakamba, Chiedozie Ogbene, Dan Potts and Amari’i Bell while Mads Andersen will have a fitness test on his calf.

Sean Dyche cannot count on Vitaliy Mykolenko, who will miss the rest of the season, as will Nathan Patterson and Dele Alli. Beto is still recovering from concussion while Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman face tests.

With such a long injury list Rob Edwards has said he may go to extreme lengths to end their jinx tonight. “It does funny things to you football,” he said. “Last year I was using the same toothpaste for about six months just on match days. I was scraping the barrel trying to get the last bit out, I was doing that in the play-off final, I was like: ‘Come on, I need you today!’ So little things like that, you have your lucky pants don’t you, I think we’ve probably all got our strange little things that we do that have no bearing whatsoever on the end result, but you’ll do anything to try and get that win.”