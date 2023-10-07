Luton vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game on TV in UK today

Tottenham will go top of the Premier League table if they beat Luton in today’s early kick-off.

With Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool playing tomorrow, Spurs have the opportunity to lay down an early marker for the final weekend of Premier League matches before the international break.

Ange Postecoglou has done a mighty fine job of rejuvanating Tottenham after the departure of Harry Kane, however they did somewhat rely on favourable refereeing decisions to beat Liverpool a week ago.

Luton suffered defeat to Burnley in midweek but enter this round of games outside the relegation zone.

The visit of Spurs to Kenilworth Road will be another big moment for the Hatters on their first campaign in the top flight for over 30 years.

Where to watch Luton vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the TNT Sports app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.