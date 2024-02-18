Luton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Manchester United visit Luton Town and Kenilworth Road in the Premier League as Erik ten Hag’s side look to build on their resurgent form and continue a top-four push.

United have won three in a row in the Premier League, including an impressive away win at Aston Villa last weekend, and could close the gap on Tottenham to three points following their defeat to Wolves on Saturday.

But, apart from suffering a setback against Sheffield United last time out, Luton have performed well at home this season and Rob Edwards’s side pushed their visitors close in the reverse fixture in November.

United will know that they have to keep their winning run going if they are to push for the Champions League places over the second half of the season.

Follow live updates from Luton vs Manchester United in today’s live blog and get all the latest odds and tips on the match here.

Luton vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest Premier League Updates

Luton host Manchester United in the Premier League with kick-off at 4:30pm GMT

United have won three in a row in the Premier League to close in on top-four places

Luton looking to bounce back from last weekend’s home defeat to Sheffield United

Luton Town FC - Manchester United FC

Last time out for Manchester United

15:15 , Ben Fleming

United come into this fixture buoyed off the back of their dramatic 2-1 win against Aston Villa last Sunday.

From what seemed the wreckage of a wretched season, Erik ten Hag’s team are on a charge towards the Champions League places. Their longest winning run of the campaign brought their best result; a second late winner against Aston Villa in seven weeks meant the gap between them, which could have swelled to 11 points, has instead been sliced to five. Lose and United’s hopes of overhauling Unai Emery’s team would have been unrealistic at best. Victory gave them the momentum while Villa have three straight home defeats.

Here’s a recap of their victory:

Scott McTominay delivers crucial victory for Manchester United’s maligned heroes

Story continues

Luton vs Manchester United betting tips

15:05 , Ben Fleming

Luton will be striving to get back to winning ways in the Premier League but will be tested by an improving Manchester United at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

The Hatters suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Sheffield United last time out, preventing them from opening a four-point cushion to 18th place Everton.

After crushing Brighton 4-0 in their last home outing, Rob Edwards’ men were off the pace against the Blades and paid the price.

United have found a rhythm since the winter break, winning three straight Premier League games to move into contention for a top-four berth following their victory over Aston Villa.

United are odds-on to win at Kenilworth Road with football betting sites and the hosts are at top price of 13/4 to return to form. Here are our predictions using the best Premier League odds.

Luton vs Manchester United predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

How Manchester United could line up

14:55 , Ben Fleming

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Manchester United team news

14:52 , Ben Fleming

For the visitors, meanwhile, left-back Luke Shaw remains a doubt after being withdrawn at half-time against Aston Villa.

“Luke is doubtful for the weekend but we are positive he can make it. He came out as a precaution, it was the right direction. We work until Sunday,” said Ten Hag in his pre-match press conference.

Elsewhere, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is unavailable after picking up an injury in training while Mason Mount and Malacia are still continuing their respective rehabilitations.

“Wan-Bissaka will take some weeks because he picked up another injury in training last week. Mason and Tyrell will take some more weeks,” Ten Hag added.

How Luton could line up

14:45 , Ben Fleming

Luton predicted XI: Kaminski; Bell, Osho, Mengi; Ogbene, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty; Townsend, Morris; Adebayo.

Luton team News

14:42 , Ben Fleming

Former Manchester United duo Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong could well be in line to start against their former side today. Both were fit enough to make the bench against Sheffield United.

“Teden’s fully fit and available,” Luton boss Rob Edwards said at his pre-match press conference on Friday. “He’s been brilliant for us this year. For a younger player to step up, come away from home, out of his comfort zone, and perform at the highest level as he has is astounding.”

On Chong, Edwards said: “He’s been really effective coming on, especially when there’s more space and we’re a transitional threat.

“He also gives us a bit of balance with a left-footer on that side and he’s certainly pushing for a start. He’s shown many strengths in many areas and he’s somebody who trains full throttle every single day.”

Elswehere, Marvelous Nakamba, Mads Andersen and club captain Tom Lockyer remain out.

Luton vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

14:35 , Ben Fleming

When is Luton vs Manchester United?

Luton vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 18 February at Kenilworth Road.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is Luton vs Man Utd on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Good afternoon

14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United visit Luton Town and Kenilworth Road in the Premier League as Erik ten Hag’s side look to build on their resurgent form and continue a top-four push.

United have won three in a row in the Premier League, including an impressive away win at Aston Villa last weekend, and could close the gap on Tottenham to three points following their defeat to Wolves on Saturday.

But, apart from suffering a setback against Sheffield United last time out, Luton have performed well at home this season and Rob Edwards’s side pushed their visitors close in the reverse fixture in November.

United will know that they have to keep their winning run going if they are to push for the Champions League places over the second half of the season.

Follow live updates from Luton vs Manchester United in today’s live blog and get all the latest odds and tips on the match here.

(Getty Images)

The stage is set

15:22 , Ben Fleming

Just over twenty minutes to go until kick-off here at Kenilworth Road. The pitch is looking pristine.