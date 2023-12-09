Luton vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Premier League champions Manchester City would generally be expected to make light work of Luton.

Still, the context in which the champions travel down to Kenilworth Road is important. For the first time in his elite-level managerial career, Pep Guardiola is without a win in four matches.

The City boss has vowed to find a “solution” to his side’s woes but while they do remain heavy favourites for Sunday’s game, the Hatters are no pushovers.

Luton took Liverpool to a draw at home and were only beaten by Arsenal earlier this week through a last-minute goal from Declan Rice.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Luton vs Man City is scheduled for a 2pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 10 December, 2023.

Kenilworth Road in Luton will host.

Where to watch Luton vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 1pm GMT ahead of the 2pm kick-off time.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.

Highlights: Match of the Day 2 will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on Sunday.

Luton vs Man City team news

Rodri and Jack Grealish are available for Man City after suspension, while Jeremy Doku is still to be assessed. There were unconfirmed reports on Saturday night that Erling Haaland may miss the game.

For Luton, Albert Sambi Lokonga is back available but all of Tom Lockyer, Cauley Woodrow and Marvelous Nakamba head into the game with knocks.

Guardiola has vowed to turn Man City's season around (AFP via Getty Images)

Luton vs Man City prediction

It is simply too hard to bet against a team who have won three Premier League titles in a row, even despite the issues (relatively speaking) that currently beset them.

Man City to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Luton wins: 14

Draws: 15

Manchester City wins: 20

Luton vs Man City latest odds

Luton to win: 17/1

Draws: 17/2

Man City to win: 1/8

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.