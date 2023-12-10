Luton vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Erling Haaland misses out

Kenilworth Road is the venue for this afternoon’s Premier League outing between Luton Town and Manchester City. After four league games without a win Pep Guardiola’s side are in need of reigniting their season and a trip to Luton could be the perfect place for it.

The champions were held to three successive draws before being defeated by an impressive Aston Villa during the week and the now trail current leaders Liverpool by seven points. A slip up today could be disastrous to their hopes of regaining the title.

However, Rob Edwards’ team have been performing strongly at home recently. Their last match saw them force Arsenal into a stoppage-time winner from Declan Rice to get over the line. Though they didn’t earn the points that performance deserved, Edwards will be hoping for a similar display against City today.

Follow along with the latest updates below plus get all the odds and tips right here:

Luton Town vs Manchester City live

Luton host Man City in the Premier League with kick off at 2pm

City are fourth in the table, trailing leaders Liverpool by seven points

The Hatters will jump out of the relegation zone if they collect three points

Luton XI: Kaminski; Doughty, Mengi, Lockyer, Bell; Giles Nakamba, Barkley, Townsend; Adebayo, Brown

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez

Luton Town FC - Manchester City FC

Luton vs Man City team changes

13:05 , Mike Jones

Luton make three changes to the side that narrowly lost 4-3 to Arsenal on Tuesday.

Defender Tom Lockyer and midfielder Marvelous Nakamba are included in the starting XI following spells out with injury though Gabriel Osho is not included and Issa Kabore is unable to play against his parent club.

Ryan Giles also comes in while midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu drops to the bench.

Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the Man City team with the big news being the absence of Erling Haaland from the matchday squad.

John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Rico Lewis drop to the bench as Rodri is back alongside Jack Grealish who both missed Wednesday’s loss to Aston Villa with one-match suspensions. Mateo Kovacic and Nathan Ake also return.

Story continues

Luton vs Man City line-ups

13:02 , Mike Jones

Luton XI: Kaminski; Doughty, Mengi, Lockyer, Bell; Giles Nakamba, Barkley, Townsend; Adebayo, Brown

Your Hatters to take on the champions. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/SDVO8KZFEK — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) December 10, 2023

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez

Luton vs Manchester City

12:55 , Mike Jones

The last meeting between the sides came in the third tier in April 1999, with goals from Paul Dickov and Tony Vaughan giving Manchester City a 2-0 win at Maine Road.

How will today’s match play out at Kenilworth Road?

‘City are the best’ says Edwards

12:50 , Mike Jones

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards believes that Manchester City are the best team in the Premier League and he is excited to for his team play against them today.

“It’s an exciting game for us, in my opinion City are the best and Guardiola is the best.” said the Hatters’ boss. “A few years ago, when I was a coach at Wolves, I was reading Guardiola’s books, studying his Bayern Munich team and it will be quite an experience going up against him.

“It would be nice to get a bit of time after the game to pick his brains, whether there will be enough time afterwards I’m not sure, but he’s someone you can learn a lot from.”

Rob Edwards on Manchester City

12:45 , Mike Jones

“Man City are amazing. I’ve got such admiration for Guardiola as a manager, wherever he’s been he has been a winner and they have built this football club over the years, it’s incredible to see the culture they have built with the players they have.

“To continuously evolve them and keep winning, including the treble last season, everyone will now be trying to knock them off their pedestal, so it’s a big challenge for them.

“They’ve been in tight games where they could have won all of them, we know how tight games are and that’s just the nature of the Premier League.”

Pep Guardiola needs drastic measures to solve Manchester City’s case of ‘Rodri-dependencia’

12:40 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola has made several contributions to the footballing lexicon but among the more famous is one he has come to regret. “The Harry Kane team,” his infamous description of Tottenham, was intended as a compliment but, as Guardiola himself would concede, was incorrect long before a Spurs side shorn of Kane scored three goals at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

It does, however, raise the possibility the same tactic can be used to brand his side. Erling Haaland may have scored 52 goals last season but there are days when Manchester City are “the Rodri team”. And if treble winners can be called a one-man team, they are a very different side without that one man. A 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa marked the fourth match Rodri has sat out due to suspension this season. City have lost all four.

They can feel further from curing their Rodri-dependencia. They mustered a mere two shots at Villa Park, the fewest ever attempted by a Guardiola side in a league match. And if a defensive midfielder might not seem integral to the attack, City have a lone goal in those four outings without Rodri. It is a sign of his ubiquity.

Pep Guardiola is suffering from an incurable case of ‘Rodri-dependencia’

Rodri’s return set to sideline Kalvin Phillips again

12:35 , Mike Jones

Man City will have midfielder Rodri back at Kenilworth Road after he completed his latest ban. The Spaniard has now missed four games through suspension this season and Pep Guardiola’s side have lost them all.

The manager decided not to play Kalvin Phillips when selecting his side against Aston Villa, fuelling further speculation the England midfielder could leave the club in January.

Guardiola said: “I don’t know what will happen. I feel so sorry for my decisions for him. He doesn’t deserve for one second not to have minutes but it’s just that I visualise things and struggle a little to see him.”

Guardiola on City’s recent form

12:30 , Mike Jones

Manchester City are going through a rare spell of indifferent form with three wins and a loss from their last four league games. Pep Guardiola addressed his team’s form ahead of their trip to Luton saying:

“It’s not about complacency. Complacency is arriving late to training, not training good, not doing a good job, it not mattering what happens.

“I’m talking just about bad results. Bad results help you to understand. When you lose games, it is necessary. It’s necessary to live that.

“After, [you] make a step forward. It’s the only way.”

Timing is everything

12:25 , Mike Jones

When Luton secured their promotion to the Premier League via last season’s Sky Bet Championship play-off final, their fans were able to dream of the days when English football’s aristocrats would head for Kenilworth Road.

hey could be forgiven for watching through their fingers when Manchester City make the trip on Sunday.

City, for the first time in seven years, have not won in four league games, but the Hatters have managed only two top-flight victories all season. Few will give the hosts much chance of improving on that statistic this weekend.

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City needed reality check after fourth game without a win

12:20 , Mike Jones

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes the club’s recent slump has delivered a much-needed reality check.

Guardiola says he and his treble-winning players have enjoyed being stroked “like a cat” for too long after their recent successes and it was time they were given a shake.

City were not only beaten but outplayed at Aston Villa on Wednesday – a result which extended their winless run in the Premier League to four games and saw them slip to fourth in the table.

Pep Guardiola says City needed reality check after fourth game without a win

Luton vs Manchester City prediction

12:15 , Mike Jones

After a lean spell of three draws and one defeat Manchester City should return to form with a sizeable away win at Kenilworth Road in spite of the Hatters performing admirably at home of late.

Luton 1-5 Manchester City

Luton vs Manchester City predicted line-ups

12:10 , Mike Jones

Early team news

12:05 , Mike Jones

Loanee Issa Kabore is ineligible as Luton face his parent club, but Tom Lockyer and Marvelous Nakamba are nearing returns after injury.

Manchester City will be boosted by the return from suspension of Rodri, sorely missed in the Aston Villa defeat, while Jack Grealish is also back available after serving a ban. Jeremy Doku did not feature at Villa Park due to a knock but could be back in the matchday squad.

How to watch Luton vs Manchester City

12:00 , Mike Jones

Luton vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 10 December at Kenilworth Road.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage on the former channel from 1pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Luton vs Manchester City

10:52 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League games. Luton are back in action as they host Manchester City at Kenilworth Road.

Rod Edwards will be hoping his team can continue their impressive displays at home with the added twist of taking some points away from the Premier League champions.

Three draws and a defeat from their last four outings has seen City slip down to fourth in the table and leaves Pep Guardiola with the task of reigniting their season.

More dropped points this afternoon would leave them seven behind current leaders Liverpool and there would be little room for manoeuvre.

We’ll have all the latest updates, team news and match action throughout the afternoon so stick around as we build up to kick off at 2pm.