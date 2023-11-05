Luton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Luis Diaz returns to squad
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
Today it’s the turn of Liverpool to head to Premier League newcomers Luton Town, with the Hatters sat in the bottom three ahead of kick-off and having so far managed just one win from their first ten fixtures. Meanwhile the Reds are fourth and can go second with victory.
Luis Diaz is back in the Liverpool squad this weekend despite the ongoing situation with his family after his parents were kidnapped. The Reds won in midweek in the EFL Cup, beating Bournemouth, and are seeking a third straight win in the league.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Luton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League updates
Diaz returns to bench for the Reds
Luton Town FC - Liverpool FC
Luton vs Liverpool team news
15:36 , Karl Matchett
Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is back with the team, on the bench after the recent kidnapping of his parents.
Jota, Salah and Nunez start in attack. Meanwhile Joe Gomez starts at left-back.
How we line up to take on Luton Town. 📋#LUTLIV
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 5, 2023
Luton Town vs Liverpool
15:30
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…